Soon to embark on a new career in the professional ranks as an apprentice jockey, Will Stanley takes with him a perfect record in the Bedgerabong Picnic Cup having won the race at his only two attempts. Last year when riding at his first meeting, the 17-year-old Bathurst-based Stanley won the Cup on the Bryan Dixon, Gilgandra trained Song One and on Saturday before a crowd of more than 2,000 at the beautiful racecourse west of Forbes, Stanley produced another great ride to win the feature race aboard the Connie Greig, Dubbo trained Valydium. Sipharderson led in the $10,000 Total Wear Solutions Australia Bedgerabong Picnic Cup (1400 metres) with Valadyium settling near the tail of the 10 field . The Bald Eagle took a narrow lead turning for home before Valadyium ($12) finished powerfully to win by almost a length from another strong finisher, Nepenthes (Wayne Wheatley, $7) with a half head to third placed The Bald Eagle (Michael Gray, $5). Connie Greig had earlier won the feature sprint, the 800 metres Daniel Ball Transport-Clearview Bracelet Handicap with Call Me Trinity, one of three winners on the day for Leandro Ribeiro, formerly from Brazil. Close to the lead from the outset, Call Me Trinity ($4) scored by nearly two lengths from Expect A Hero (John Wilson, $3.50) and My Shiromi (Belinda Wright, $12). The Darryl Rolfe, Canberra trained Guiltless (Leandro Ribeiro, $5) led for home and held on to beat Travstar (John Wilson, $3 favourite) and Miracle Knight (Belinda Wright, $41) in the ( 800 metres) KMWL and Aussie Labouring Enterprises Class B Handicap and to complete his treble Leandro Ribeiro was responsible for an outstanding ride on Shiny Agent in the final event. From the back of the field, the Bryan Dixon trained Shiny Agent ($8) gained a rails run to beat the leader Sheeza Menzies (Anaelle Gangotena, $11) and Beau Zariz (Will Stanley, $3.50) in the 1400 metres Class B Handicap. First leg of a double for Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon was Penny's Bonitas (Wayne Wheatley, $11) an all the way winner from Jamella (Will Stanley, $2.30 fav.) and Georgian Court (Anaelle Gangotena, $8) in the 1100 metres Roylances Tractor Replacements Class 3 Handicap. Dubbo trainer Brett Robb kicked off the meeting with a win by Bold Louise in the 1100 metres Lachlan Sands Maiden Plate. Bold Louise (John Wilson, $1.60 fav.) had a nice run before taking control in the straight however the winning margin was only a half neck from the leader Acres Midnight (Leandro Ribeiro, $3) which came again close to home while Little Outa Reach (Breanna Bourke, $21) battled on for third.

