At our last meeting of Ladies Probus our President Jennifer Purdie started our meeting with a welcome to a visitor Alma Fair and a welcome to those present for our first meeting for the year. Although numbers were down due to holidays a very happy fun filled time was spent with those attending. We remembered our dear member Mary Everson who passed away suddenly since our last meeting. Mary was a past President and much loved member of Ladies Probus. A letter was read from Club Forbes in reply to our letters last year with regard to hire fees at the Club. Jennifer spoke on the zoom meeting she had logged onto with information from headquarters on suggestions for future meetings. She said she was the only one online this side of the Blue Mountains, well done Jennifer! Our guest speaker for the day was Tara Kelly from Century 21 Forbes. Born at Lake Cargellico and raised on the family farm at Tulligibeal she spoke on her life to reach the point of starting her own business. Working at a bank in Dubbo and raising three children she started in real estate there to reach her goal. She also said it was the first time she had spoken to a group of ladies. She was thanked by Lyn Elliott and given a small gift. Our next meeting will be February 25 and our guest speaker will be Rachel Roberts who is an independent solicitor. We hope to have a larger group of members and encourage any visitors or new members as they will be warmly welcomed. - Colleen Liebich

Real estate agent shares her story with Ladies Probus