On target for clay target shoot

S.S.A.A. members should check the Facebook page for shoot details for dates and times Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters sporting clay's new year shoot held on Sunday February 13. The weather was hot and with a temperature of 37 degrees. The results of Sunday's shoot were; Laurie Redfern 22-24-20-22 total 88; Mathew Dent 19-20-10-23 totat 72; Anthony Bratton 17-18-16-16 total 67; David Tanks (Parkes) 19-16-16-11 total 62; Ben Smith 16-16-13-13 total 58; Phil Cleal 19-16-14- 8 total 57; Des Shead 12-18-13-12 total 55; Mitchell Clarke (Tullibigeal) 19-16-7-11 total 53; Norm Brook 18-12-11 total41; Adrian Hodges 11-13 total 24 The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clays will be the Cliff Bradley Memorial Trophy shoot on Sunday March 13. The Trophy shoot is a 25 target DTL point score followed by a 100 target field shoot starting at 10am. If wet a five stand shoot will take place after the Trophy shoot is held. For all information on clay target shooting contact: Norm Brook on 0458664541, Tony Bratton on 68523349, Ben Smith on 0427524151, Doug Davis on 68523249 or Phil Picker on 68516494. Anyone wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on,0414524059, Norm Brook on 0458664541 or Tony Bratton to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement. The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or .17HMR) will be held on this Sunday 20th February 2022 starting at 10am. The centre- fire shoot will take place at 2pm on Sunday after the rimfire shoot. The next Wednesday shoot will be on March 2 starting at 2pm. All target shooters are welcome to attend these shoots. Any person wishing try rifle or shotgun shooting can take part after filling out a P650 form at the club. Junior shooters must be 12 years or over. For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey, Norm Brook or Ben Smith. Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/6c9adb70-a2ad-4b8f-8b30-fffdb503a9d5.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg