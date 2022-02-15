Partnership to support student teachers in Wilcannia-Forbes schools

An exciting new Teaching School Hub is coming to Forbes thanks to a partnership between Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes (CEWF) and Alphacrucis College. Catholic Education Wilcannia-Forbes' recruitment and liaison coordinator, Carmen Walsh, said the new initiative would give Catholic school support staff, high school leavers and interested members of the community the opportunity to work part-time in a school support role while they complete a teaching degree. The best part is they don't need to leave their home town. "The Teaching Schools Model is an exciting concept that flips the conventional model of teacher training, by bringing fully accredited higher education onsite to our very own Wilcannia-Forbes Catholic schools," Carmen said. "Students will be employed in CEWF schools as part-time support staff providing them with in-the-classroom experience and invaluable support from teaching staff during their study." Recruitment has commenced for the position of a CEWF Teaching Schools Manager, for the Hub, whose responsibilities will include establishing, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating the quality and continuous improvement of the CEWF Teaching Schools program. The successful candidate will also be responsible for the strategic leadership of the partnership between Alphacrucis College and the CEWF Teaching Schools Hub, and provide ongoing support to trainees throughout their study. "Specifically, the role focuses on proactively supporting trainees who are enrolled in our CEWF Teaching Schools Program," Carmen said. Deputy Director of Catholic Education, Mary-Ellen Dempsey, says the strategy is to address the challenges of staff shortages currently affecting western NSW Catholic schools by providing highly trained, workplace-ready graduates for the future. "We are confident that by training people from our communities, their lifelong ambitions will be to remain in those communities, continuing to enjoy the wonderful lifestyle that regional communities have to offer," she said. "We are also acutely aware that the experience undergraduate teachers' gain in schools is invaluable. "We believe the role of a student-teacher will benefit everyone, the experienced teachers they work with, our students and the community as a whole. "Their work will be a tremendous support to hard-working professionals both in the learning spaces and in terms of preparation, resourcing, and organisation. We are very excited about the possibilities." The Wilcannia-Forbes Catholic Education Office, located in Johnson Street, is one of Forbes' largest employers, employing up to 40 staff, made up of education professionals, finance professionals, IT professionals, support officers, and administration staff. To find out more about the CEWF Teaching School Hub, contact Carmen Walsh by email - recruitment@wf.catholic.edu

Partnership to support student teachers in Wilcannia-Forbes schools