Forbes market reports from Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Agency. Numbers remained steady at 872 on Monday's cattle sale and quality was good. There were some excellent lines of well bred feeder cattle penned along with the plainer and secondary lines. The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market. Yearling steers to feed lifted 10c/kg. Middleweights sold from 540c to 680c/kg with heavies ranging in price from 490c to 602c/kg. Heavy finished steers to processors lifted 4c to reach 480c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed sold from 440c to 558c/kg with processors paying up the 565c/kg for the finished types. Heavy steers and bullocks held fairly steady to sell from 430c to 485c/kg. Grown heifers sold from 400c to 434c/kg. Cows were firm to 3c better with heavy 3 & 4 score selling from 368c to 386c/kg. Market Reporter; Krystelle Ridley. Numbers lifted slightly to 20490 at Tuesday's lamb and sheep sale with lambs showing the increase. Lamb quality was good with another excellent run of heavy and export lambs penned. The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that fluctuated around firm. Trade weight lambs were firm to $4 easier with the 20-24kg lambs selling from $171 to $214/head, Heavy lambs lifted $4 to receive from $205 to $242/head. Extra heavies were also $5 better on a superb offering with prices ranging from $225 to $302.20/head. Carcase prices averaged from 801c to 850c/kg cwt. Mutton quality continues to be very mixed. Merino ewes sold from $132 to $196 with crossbreds receiving from $138 to $185/head. Dorper ewes reached $180/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/a81884fd-2e4d-42ad-9827-e7018247b7ba.jpg/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Buyers compete in firm to dearer sales