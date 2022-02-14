Duncan wins vets on home course

Veteran golfers from Forbes and Parkes showed their best support for many months with 39 players converging on the local course for 18 holes in stableford last Thursday. Forbes golfers showed their local knowledge to make a winning clean sweep with Niel Duncan on top with 39 points but only on a count-back from fellow member Jeff Haley while Don McKeowen with the same score had to settle for a ball in the sweep. Popular Parkes vet John Pearce took the encouragement award while nearest the pin winners were - 9th A grade Peter Bristol (P), B grade Rodney Joseph Besgrove (F) making a long awaited come-back, 18th A grade Scott Kirkman (F), B grade nil. Due to the size of the field the ball sweep went down to 31 points. Winners were - 39 points Don McKeowen (F), 38 Barry Shine (F), 37 John Dwyer (P), 36 Alf Davies (F), Allan Rees (F), Brian Clarke (F), Robert Lea (P), 35 Bruce Chandler (F), Kevin Watts (P), 34 Stuart French (F), Tony Cogswell (F), Peter Grayson (F), Ted Morgan (F), 33 Graham Everest (F), 32 Steve Edwards (F), Scott Kirkman (F), Mick Bond (P), 31 Greg Webb (F), Geoff Drane (F). Having the luxury of choosing their best six scores from 24 starters Forbes took honours in the Twin Towns Shield with 227 points from Parkes with 15 players 194. Parkes host the twin town today with noms from 9.30am for play immediately after. Today week Lachlan Valley members travel to Condobolin for the monthly 18 hole competition. Chief fiery in Forbes Brian Clarke is on fire taking honours last week in the social 12 hole Tuesday comp with a near record score of 37 points from four-putt Barry Parker on 17th hole along with chief organiser Geoff Drane. See you Tuesday for a hit, 17 did last week. A junior keen on a game has a problem, he needs left handed clubs. If anyone has a set or knows of someone who does have clubs and would like to see them in good hands for a future 'champ' call Barry Shine on 0409 718 004 and he will pass them on.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/a45be98d-2225-4ebd-9d54-c1db1444ec2d.JPG/r1_0_3454_1951_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Duncan wins vets on home course