Webb on fire for stableford win

Once again the Forbes golfers were treated to typical summer weather for their golf across the weekend. The hot conditions were matched by hot scores where 40-plus points were needed to earn a prize. Saturday's competition was an Individual Stableford, sponsored by Troy Howe Electrical. The field of 64 players was down on previous weeks, no doubt due to the lure of fun and fortune to be had at the Bedgerabong Races. This perhaps made it psychologically easier to get into the winner's circle but a very good score was still needed to achieve success. The Div-1 players were all adamant to win with nearly half the division scoring par or better. The end result needed a count back decision with Jack Dobell getting nod from Andrew Brownlow (Peak Hill) when both finished on 40 points. Jack got the edge when his points scores of 19-21 were the reverse order of Andrew's. Jack was helped by finishing with '3', '3' points as compared to Andrew's '1', '1' finish. Div-2 players were not quite so tidy, but the leaders did produce the best score of the day. Greg Webb had a 'miss' on the 2nd hole, but thereafter he was on fire regularly scoring 2- and 3-pointers to finish with the day's best of 41 points. Hot on his heels was Matt Duff. He had an indifferent start, scoring 16-points, then burst into life on the back-9, and had a withering final three hole points run of '3', '3', '4'. But he finished one short. The ball sweep went to 35 points on count back, going to: 39 - P Grayson; 38 - L Flakelar, P Cowhan; 37 - B Everest, P Pymont, B Carpenter; 36 - T Cogswell, M Spice, T Griffiths, R Murray, R Scott, D Earl, N McMillan, N Duncan, F Hanns; 35 - A Demidjuk, and P Kay. The visitors included: Gert Oosthuizen (Wollongong) and Andrew Brownlow (Peak Hill). The NTP's went to - 9th: G Newport; 18th: Matt Duff,both of whom converted. There were only four 2's, two of which were scored by Graham Newport on the 1st and 9th holes. Matt Duff did well for his '2' on the 18th and a 4-pointer. Head Pro Adam got the only other '2', that on the 3rd hole. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Andrew Brownlow, with a shot of 2.09 metres proximity. But he missed his '2', which makes Adam's '2' on that hole all the more impressive. Andrew played early in the day and effectively laid the gauntlet down for the rest of the field. We are so often reminded that in golf while it gives great pleasure to blast a drive down the fairway, the real scoring gains are made with the short game. And coupled to that are the opportunities to record an 'eagle', where the 6th hole provides more than its share of good and bad vibes in the scoring merry-go-round. Two examples include Jake LeBrocque who played two magnificent shots to reach the green and have a shot at an eagle. His putt was slightly downhill with slight borrow. He struck the putt confidently, but alas it only caught the lip spun away to leave an even longer putt. A little later on Mike Spice had a similar putt, which he too missed. Whilst birdies are nice, eagles are much, much better. But there are successes there. Andrew Brownlow managed a very tidy eagle on that hole, showing it can be done. Head Pro Adam seems to have burst his back-9 curse in fine style. Last week he bettered par, and this week he went even better. He recorded a run of birdies from the 14th to 17th hole, and only just missed a birdie on the 18th. He is definitely at peace now with the back-9. Other ways to help in the short game are to chip in. Al Rees chipped in for an unlikely par on the 6th, having re-written the Leyland Bros travel book to arrive adjacent to the green. His playing partner was well pleased with the result but their opponents were flabbergasted. But not all short game stories are good ones. Graham Newport produced a shortish tee shot at the 3rd hole. All he needed was deft chip and easy putt for his par. However, his deft chip only went about 15 cms, thus requiring another chip and putt for a bogey. Stevie G did a similar thing on the 15th, but this time with a putter. Concentrating hard on his birdie putt, he struck the ground behind the ball and managed to move it less than halfway to the hole. But he did manage the par putt. However, on the very next hole Stevie managed a 4-putt triple bogey. It was his attention wavered, in part due to some distractions on the 4th tee. With the good run and good grass the 7th and 15th holes are behaving themselves, with no real dramas happening. However, there are some dramas on other holes. But these are mainly due to poor marking on the card. A player had a record '18' on the 2nd hole, while another had a record '11' on the 12th hole, with both courtesy of smudged corrections on the card. Just a reminder to check the on screen score before you accept the scanned result. The Stableford Medley on Sunday had a very small field of 3 players, all visitors. The best of them, Rod Perkins earned a ball with his 31 points. Also on Sunday the Forbes Mens Pennants players travelled to Bathurst, where the Div 1, 2 and 3 teams started their campaign. These three teams played Wellington, while the Div-4 team played Bathurst. Unfortunately it was not a good start for the Div 2 team, losing 5-0. A couple of matches were close and could have gone either way, but the end result was disappointing. The Div 1 team managed a 3/2 win, with Sallaway, Hanrahan and S Betland the winners there. The Div 3 team also managed a win, led by a sterling effort by Ian Bown to win 4/3 and supported by wins to Matt Roylance and Brett Thomas (his first in Pennants for a number of years). Andy Cogswell and Adam Currey missed the boat. The Div-4 team continued its winning ways, with another nail-biting finish to record a 3/2 win over Bathurst. Captain Newport was as steady as ever with a 2/1 win and Les Little had easy success with a 4/2 win. Bruce Chandler once again needed an extra hole, but this time winning on the 19th hole. Richard Smith (5/4) and Steve Grallelis (4/3) did not fare so well in their losses, where putting was a dilemma. The next round will be played in Parkes , with Divs 1-3 playing against Bathurst and Div 4 versus Parkes. Here is the news: The Callaway Equipment Demo day set for 24 Feb is almost full, so if you want to try the new gear give the Pro Shop a ring. There is also interest in the new 'Stealth' carbonwood clubs, especially the drivers, from TaylorMade. Watch out for that Demo day on Tue 29 Mar, and soon you will be creeping up on a sub-par score. The 2021 Mens and Mixed Trophy Presentation, postponed from last year, will be held on Sat 12th March, after the Saturday comp. Watch the noticeboard for more details. Also in March the long awaited 3-Person Ambrose will be held. This is set for Sun 20 March, so gather your team and leave your names at the Pro Shop. Players from other Clubs are encouraged to participate, so spread the word. We have a promising Junior keen to play, and currently using borrowed clubs. If anybody has set of left-hand clubs they can part with please contact Barry Shine or the Pro Shop. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 19th Feb, the Mens comp is an 18-hole Stableford, sponsored by Forbes Bus Lines. Once again Ladies are welcome to compete in this event. Sun 20 Feb has a Stableford Medley, and of course the Mens Pennants at Parkes. By Smooth Swinger A Hole-in-One by Steve Cook on the 9th hole raised the excitement levels on the golf course during the 13th week of the Summer Sixes comp, sponsored by Flannery's, Bernardis, BWR and Golf Harvest. This perfect shot helped his team, FSC, to grab a rare win for them in the comp. The 13th week was also a 'Double Points' round where some teams improved their positions quite markedly. In Pool B, the recipient 'H-in-O' team jumped off the bottom to 14th spot, while EHAG jumped three spots and The Rissoles jumped up a couple. Pool A saw Nutrien Swingers improve by three spots as did The Duffers and Part Time Putters. The only sub-100 rounds were scored by Pool B teams. FSC (96), Just for Fun (98) and Postie (96) recorded wins, but Walkers One (97.5) were outdone by ParTee on Girls with their 94. The best scores in Pool A were Part Time Putters (100.5), GHAE (101) and Still Trying (101.5). Other winners were: Pool A: F-Troop, Nutrien Swingers, Going Global, Golfie and HitnMiss, while Banana Split Pants had the bye. In Pool B: Corn Stars, Bush Divas, The Rissoles and Forbes Automotive had wins with Can a Hole on the bye. Weekly prizes went to - Best Scratch: Steve Betland (32), Best Member Nett: Terry Bokeyar (26) and Best Non-Member Net: Ash Hazell (29.5). Check the Noticeboard for the list of ball winners from week 13, and the handicaps for week 14. Steve Cook will forever remember his Hole-in-One. His round had been a mix of ups and downs, but despite a double-bogey on the 7th he felt good. He managed a birdie on the 8th hole, then hit the perfect shot on the 9th to finish the day. It had classic shape, a minimal bounce and ran un-erringly to the hole. Remember that Weeks 15 and 16 will have Capped Handicaps, where they can go down but not up. Oh boy, the excitement is building for the Finals rounds, where the top-5 teams in each Pool will play off for the Grand Final and the second-5 will play off for the Consolation. And always remember to encourage your ball - I am sure they have feelings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/687945a0-808c-4cdf-a941-cf68e4a6f72a.jpg/r0_21_1369_794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg