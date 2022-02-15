Bowls calendar filling, time to get noms in

Still pretty quiet on the bowls front prior to a schedule of events where nominations are being called, see below for more detail. In saying that last week 24 played the Wednesday morning social competition where card draw winners were the Eugowra supremo Max Vincent who led for skip Barry Shine posting a 20-17 win over Eddie Gould and Tony Bratton. In a game over 20 ends it was close most of the way 9-all after 10 before the winner skipped way to lead 20-12 after 16. Eddie and Tony won the last four ends but time was against them. It was easier for David Williams and Don Craft with a 23-6 win over Geoff West and Paul Doust, also over 20 ends. At 'oranges' it was 11-2 to the victors. Over 18 ends Denny Byrnes and Sid Morris proved to strong for John Baass and Lindsay Willding winning 16-12 after leading 11-3 at 'half-time'. Bill O'Connell and Alf Davies had few worries winning 28-6 over Bill Looney and Michael Coles in another 20 end game. After leading 12-5 after 10 they cruised home keeping the opposition to one shot. The closest game of the morning had Peter Mackay and Scott McKellar winning 16-15 over Cherie Vincent and Bob Grant in 18 ends. Another game with a tied score at the half way mark, 6-all. Needing a two on the last end to draw Cherie and Bob could only score one in a game close the whole way. In the final game Fred Vogelsang and Lyall Strudwick had a 17-10 win over John Browne and Geoff Coles, also over 18 ends. They had to come from behind after trailing 5-7 after nine. A couple of threes helped in the run to the judge. In-house Flint St Butchery voucher winners were Bob Grant and Paul Doust. Coming up and looking for support on the greens include the challenge of the magnificent talents from North of the lake taking on the slick movement of players from the South this Saturday the 19th. Starting at 1pm the 'big' prize is naturally bragging rights. A great day guaranteed. Sat week (February 26) is Presentation Day with bowls from 9.30am followed by a BBQ lunch. For the basement price of $10 this is the ideal time to play then congratulate all our winners from the last season. Saturday March 5 is the Don Schatz Memorial from 10am with nominations called from 9am. Play will be teams of three, $25 per person which includes a BBQ lunch. Also on the horizon is the Easter Carnival, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15, 16 and 17. This is one of the majors for the 'Bowlie' and well worth taking part. Cost is $75 per player in pairs, $75 in fours while triples have no charge. While the above are scheduled games there is social competition play every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning while the greens are open to family/friends for social outings. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.

Bowls calendar filling, time to get noms in