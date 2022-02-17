Rapid Antigen Tests are a little easier to get in Forbes this month with our local pharmacies stocking up on the highly sought after tests. Forbes pharmacist Sarah Hazell said they have a range of tests available including nasal and oral swab tests which come in single packs, two test packs and five test packs. These tests can be found at both Life Pharmacy and Flannery's Pharmacy. concession card holders can access up to 10 free rapid antigen tests across a three-month period so they can test themselves for Covid-19. These are available to people who hold a: Mrs Hazell said it is now important people know they can get the rapid tests for free if they are eligible. Community members are urged to have a chat with the pharmacy team at Life Pharmacy or Flannery's Pharmacy if they have any questions about the tests. Along with a supply of Rapid Antigen Tests available, Ms Hazell said they have an ample supply of face masks and hand sanitizer for the community's Covid-safe needs. Importantly, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 please do not attend the pharmacy to get a test, please make a phone call to arrange delivery, arrange a COVID-safe pick up or get a friend or relative to help you.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/58e4432c-5bca-4c88-b324-c5f3f6e785fb.JPG/r1_353_3454_2304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg