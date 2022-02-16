Central West nurses strike, rally for patient to staff ratios

Nurses and midwives across the Central West have joined state-wide strike action this week, calling for nurse-to-patient ratios in every hospital. The action, organised by the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA), went ahead despite the Industrial Relations Commission ordering against it. Rallies went ahead in Dubbo, Orange, Cowra, Canowindra and other regions. Forbes and Parkes were not listed amongst branches taking part. "We've had enough," registered nurse Samantha Gregory-Jones told our colleagues at the Canowindra News. "With COVID more work was thrown at us without any more staff." While the staffing problems were highlighted in recent times by COVID Ms Gregory-Jones and her colleagues say they existed well before the pandemic. "We were already short staffed," she said as nurses, medical staff and Canowindra paramedics gathered to voice their dissatisfaction. "We went to a government inquiry (last year) to fight for our rights and it went to nothing, they forgot about it with COVID and then gave us extra jobs and no extra staff. "We're short staffed, most of us have worked 18 hours in the last three days, double shifts, overtime, we're not seeing our families. The NSWNMA was also seeking a pay rise above 2.5 per cent for recognition of their workloads during the pandemic, and to compensate for their wage freeze in 2020. Danielle Selfe, Dubbo Hospital Branch member and midwife, said the situation was so dire that up to 17 women and 17 babies were being cared for by only two staff members in some cases. "It's not safe," said Ms Selfe. "We want one staff member to three patients in maternity services. For a labouring woman we want one-to-one care." She said it wasn't a new issue, but had been worsening over the past decade. "The pandemic is showing the weaknesses in our current health system. It's broken, and the NSW nurses and midwives are broken with it," she said. "At the end of every shift I need to convince my team that we need to come back tomorrow, if not for us then for the women we care for." Kate Butler, a Dubbo Hospital Branch member and registered nurse, said Emergency Department (ED) workers wanted one staff member to every three patients. She said the workers were overstretched, working double shifts and overtime, and exhausted. "We're not able to deliver safe patient care that our community deserves and we have a professional obligation to speak out," she said. Ms Butler feared there would be "a whole generation of healthcare professionals that are going to reach breaking point and leave the profession if something is not done". Ms Selfe and Ms Butler, who have been working in the industry for 15 years between them, agreed that the strike action taken on Tuesday was justified under the circumstances. Ms Butler said: "We've tolerated this for too long. We've gone through the right avenues previously - to make the health system hear what the staff is saying - and they're not listening, so this is unfortunately the last straw for us. We're not coping." Dubbo nurses and midwives joined those striking at more than 150 public hospitals and health services across NSW, which included rallies at Bathurst, Orange, Cowra and Gilgandra. The strike action was staggered across the morning, with some nurses and midwives walking off the job for up to 24 hours. During the strike, life-preserving services were maintained in all public hospitals and health services. NSW Health said in a statement on Monday: "NSW Health recognises and is thankful for its committed workforce, which has worked tirelessly during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic." Perioperative nurse and Orange Health Service delegate for NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Grace Langlands, says the exhaustion rates of nurses are through the roof, with the systems in place "not enough" for workers any longer. "We're tired, we're overworked, we're understaffed - we're doing the bare minimum to keep our patients safe and that is not enough any more," she said. Of the 100 people who rallied in Robertson Park in Orange, some expressed a dire need for help regarding the lack of rest periods and self-care, contributing to extreme strains across the areas of physical, mental and psychological well-being. "We've got health workers crying in corridors and in their cars before walking into work, because they don't know what they're walking into and they can't manage - and that's just not good enough anymore," Mrs Langlands said. "Generally our shifts are eight to 12-hours ... personally, I've done a shift from 2pm until roughly 7am the next morning and this is also our downfall, because we love our patients, we care for our patients - so much so, that we're happy to run ourselves into the ground. "We wipe our tears and get back out there on the floor, because we're nurses and we make it work, but this is becoming a joke. We are tired." Another of the harsh realities, Mrs Langlands said, were nurse-to-patient ratios, which have gone unaddressed and led to an overwhelming level of "compromised patient care". "We need to be a be able to provide the appropriate care and go above and beyond, which is what we got into nursing for - to care for patients holistically," Mrs Langlands explained. "Not the bare minimum of 'here's your medications, okay, bye, next patient' ticking boxes, that is not nursing. "Nursing is taking care of patients, taking care of their family - wanting to be able to sit down and have a conversation to make sure they're okay and not just leaving them with those bare basics." Mrs Langlands said rest breaks - or the rare opportunity for small periods of leave - are adding to the growing contributions of inadequate patient care, too. "We're covering sick leave with nothing and that's if we're lucky enough to get it," she said. "Registered Nurses are being covered by an AIN (Assistants in Nursing) which is great, but that's not the appropriate coverage. We need people with the same skillset that are appropriate for our areas and our wards." Grenfell nurse Jenny Wood said the Grenfell staff joined the action in support of their colleagues state-wide. "We're just trying to support nurses state-wide," Ms Wood said. "We can see what the problems are in the city and country hospitals have their own set of problems. "Workloads are ridiculous, we're working short staffed all of the time. People are doing overtime, we need ratios. "Grenfell is an Multi Purpose Service (as a result) in aged care we don't have ratios, nothing at all. "We have three people on staff overnight with seven acute beds, an ED bed and 34 aged care residents. "We're rallying about pay rates as well. "Nurses are burnt out and have had enough basically." Ms Wood said, excluding aged care, the nurses are calling for staff patient ratios of one to four in the bigger hospitals and one to three in emergency departments. Grenfell MPS staff face significant challenges with 34 aged care beds to deal with in addition to the hospital beds. Increases in dementia patients only add to the burden placed on the staff. "It's pretty hard going," Ms Wood said. "You've just got to have one resident taking a fall and two staff are taken out, leaving one left for wandering and also the violence now sometimes involved with dementia patients.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/0cd6de11-f9e8-43d0-b8c7-f7c5e2c5a462.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Central West nurses strike, rally for patient to staff ratios