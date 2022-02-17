After 23 years as a Senior Field Officer in Forbes Terry South still enjoys his job managing and maintaining the Travelling Stock Reserves (TSR's) in the area. Forbes reserves make up part of the 105,000 hectares of TSR's managed by Central West Local Land Services with a small team dedicated to maintaining the asset and issuing permits for stock to graze and walk. The job satisfaction from seeing progress in his work is one of the most enjoyable parts of the role, Mr South said. "Whether it's a patch of weeds I've sprayed or a fence I've put up, being able to look back at the end of the day and see what you've achieved gives you great satisfaction," he said. The Forbes Senior Field Officers cover the south east part of the Central West region from south of Grenfell to North of Parkes and almost out to Condobolin. "The area we cover means the work and scenery is different every day." "I get to work outside every day in some of the best spots around Forbes." The role is key to on-ground maintenance of TSR's and involves undertaking weed control, pest control, fencing and water infrastructure management. Equipment is kept up-to-date and support is provided by the rest of the team including a TSR Ranger in Forbes, Mr South said. "The flexible work arrangements are also great and allow me to have time off to be with my family when I need." Central West Local Land Services is currently looking for someone to join Terry as the second Senior Field Officer at Forbes. If being outdoors and doing practical work interests you contact Dale Robinson for more information on 0437 084 664.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/be952f03-b696-45e9-b36c-9d5e8a7e2f84.JPG/r0_369_4032_2647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Terry still loves his work in Forbes' great outdoors