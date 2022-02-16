Forbes to welcome Melinda Schneider to Rural Women's Gathering

whats-on,

Hi Landcarers, We are looking forward to welcoming Songwriter and Country Music Singer Melinda Schneider (pictured) to Forbes as our special guest speaker for the NSW Rural Women's Gathering on Saturday, April 2! Melinda is the Ambassador for Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) and has her own lived experience of mental ill-health and is keen to share her story particularly to rural communities. She has a strong connection to rural and remote communities after spending a lot of her life touring in them as a country music artist. Melinda will be speaking and performing. How fantastic to have her on stage at Forbes Town Hall! She is hoping that by sharing her story it will help to reduce stigma around mental ill-health and encourage help seeking in rural communities. Melinda has just launched a new song and website: Be Gentle On Yourself which focuses on the importance of looking after yourself. Profits from the EP will assist in raising funds for RAMHP - www.begentleonyourself.com.au Melinda Schneider is an Australian music icon, a multi-award winning singer-songwriter, live performer, storyteller, the CEO and founder of Mpower Records, a sought after key note speaker and a female empowerment activist. She's enjoyed 40 years in Australian entertainment released a whopping 14 albums and been awarded an unbelievable six CMAA Golden Guitars. Few artists can say they have consistently released music ... but Melinda is one of them! Her authentic sound and honest songs have strongly resonated with fans and critics, but being true to herself has always been paramount to her success. Always loyal to the stage and her incredible fans, Melinda has enjoyed huge touring success. A personal highlight was her iconic theatre show 'DORIS, Doris Day - So Much More Than the Girl Next Door'. The tour which accompanied her #1 hit album 'Melinda Does Doris' toured extensively and even sold out the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall twice! Melinda is a fashion designer, she competed on 'Dancing With The Stars' and she's delivered key-note speeches to empowered women across the country. She's a talented actress who made her debut at 13 in 'A Country Practice', John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John and Paul Kelly have all recorded her songs and above all, she's Sullivan's mum. A big thanks to RAMHP for their support of the NSW Rural Women's Gathering in Forbes. Additional information taken from Melinda Schneider's website www.melindaschneider.com For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare

