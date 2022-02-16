You may have heard about the minor fish kill Lake Forbes experienced late last week. We have notified the Department of Primary Industries and they have inspected the waterway. As suspected it is a repercussion of the recent flooding. It is estimated that 10s to 100s of fish have been affected, predominantly non-native Carp. The cause is likely linked to recent high flows in the region and associated water quality issues related to blackwater. Impacts on water quality are expected with the first flush of water on floodplains or after long droughts when organic material such as sticks, leaves, bark and grass is broken down in floodwater or washed off the floodplain into the river resulting in very low dissolved (hypoxic) oxygen levels. This can have localised impacts on fish species. DPI Fisheries will continue to work with partner agencies and stakeholders to manage and monitor water quality and river conditions. There have been a lot of questions regarding the closure of the Vandenberg Hotel and why isn't Council doing something about it. I would like the community to know Council cannot get involved in the sale of businesses. We can encourage the new owners to re-open but we cannot tell them how to run their business. We have another great event coming up soon, International Women's Day. Again we will feel inspired by our 'legendary local ladies' and feel nourished with amazing canapes and delicious cocktails. Tickets are now on sale through 123tix or see our website for more details. It will be an amazing night and all proceeds will be donated to Running For Premature Babies, a great cause. God Bless. Your Mayor, Phyllis Miller

From the mayor's desk: plenty on this week's agenda