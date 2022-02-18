Lachlan United kick off strong start to 2022

The Lachlan United under 14s girls squad have had a great start to 2022, with strong results in the Proctor Cup hosted at Bathurst. During the two day competition on February 12-13 the squad came up against Adamstown Rosebud FC, Marconi Stallions FC, Canberra Croatia FC and Northbridge FC. Lachlan United came out with a one - nil win against Northbridge, a one - nil win against Canberra Croatia and a nil-all draw with Marconi Stallions FC. Unfortunately, Lachlan United lost against Adamstown Rosebud FC, two - nil. Lachlan United coach Doug McKenzie said the team played really well across the board, with the score against Adamstown not reflective of their skill. READ ALSO: Forbes Little Athletics brings home gold, from regional carnival McKenzie said a couple of errors and lapses in judgement led to the two goals scored against them. Despite the singular loss across the Cup, McKenzie said Lachlan United went strongly against the other teams. McKenzie said half of the Lachlan United squad hadn't played at that level before, and went very well with only three weeks of training prior to the Proctor Cup. The under 14s girls squad is one of several teams which have come together to form the Lachlan United Representative Club this year, with players coming from Forbes, Grenfell, Young and Cowra. READ ALSO: Parkes and Forbes swimmers head to Orange for the Mountains and Plains Swimming carnival Lachlan United have been able to field teams in the under 10 boys, under 11 boys, under 12 girls, under 13 boys, under 14 boys, under 14 girls and under 16 girls 2022 representative soccer competition. Coming up in March 26-27 is the Merino Cup hosted in Goulburn, with Lachlan United set to send four squads to compete - the under 14s and under 16a girls squads as well as the under 13s and under 14s boys squads The first round of the Western Youth League competition is set to begin on the first Saturday of May. The first round of the Forbes and District Soccer Club's 2022 winter season is also set to start on the first Saturday of May. READ ALSO: Semi-final time in the Forbes and District men's cricket competition The Forbes and District Soccer Club will be hosting face to face registration sessions from 10am to 12:30pm by the Sweet Three Vintage van every Saturday from February 26 to the end of March. Mckenzie said that this year, players registering for the season will get a deploy training soccer ball, with those registering for the under 4s and under 5s teams also getting the usual miniroos kit. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/db052449-355f-466b-adf6-4a3818534569.jpg/r0_80_867_570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg