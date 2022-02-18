VANFEST confirms two events for Forbes this year

whats-on,

The sorely missed VANFEST Music Festival is making its highly anticipated return to Forbes NSW with two events scheduled in 2022. Kicking off on Saturday April 9, a scaled back 1-day event aptly called Mini-VANFEST will take place as a teaser before the traditional 2-day format returns with a full international and local line up in December. In support of the live music industry, regional NSW and the local community the VANFEST team is bringing back all the performances, artists, memories, and magic moments that we've been missing these past two years and it is set to be bigger and better than ever! Kicking off with mini VANFEST to give fans a taster of what's to come later in the year. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on February 18 at 8am and General Public tickets will be available from 10am on Monday February 21 at www.vanfest.com.au Mini VANFEST will host a star-studded lineup of some of Australia's hottest artists, featuring legends like Holy Holy, indie-pop icon Julia Stone, Jarryd James, Eves Karydas, Loretta, the rising reggae-rock powerhouse Rum Jungle, Cloe Terare and local supporting acts, keeping true to the event's grassroots origins. "The past couple of years have been devastating for our industry, and the regions, so it gives us great pleasure with the aid of NSW Governments Regional Events program and Festivals Australia, that we have the opportunity to support the industry and the local community by adding a smaller event earlier in the year to get people back outdoors and enjoying the things we have all missed so much," says Matt Clifton, VANFEST Director. As an all ages, multi-faceted event, Mini-VANFEST is more than just a music festival. The day will include a wide variety of culture, food, indigenous workshops and experiences beyond big name music acts. Guests are encouraged to bring the family, have a picnic, and enjoy food and beverage from the local regions. Mini-VANFEST is set to bring all the action down to South Circle Park. As well as bringing much needed tourism and vibrance to what has been a quiet corner of Australia, VANFEST is supporting the local First Nations community with indigenous workshops presented by the Thumbs Up Foundation, teaching local indigenous youth valuable musical skills, providing a platform of support, and even giving the opportunity to perform on stage at the event and meet the featured artists. Mini-VANFEST is proudly supported by the NSW Government's Reginal Events Program, Festivals Australia, and Forbes Shire Council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/bd1c11b0-d4e5-4159-a764-89553c2e9e6d.jpg/r0_229_4496_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

VANFEST confirms two events for Forbes this year