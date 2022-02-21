Forbes council has five years worth of road works to do post-flood

Forbes Shire Council is looking at a road work program five times its typical annual works after flooding - and that's only on major roads covered by the Transport for NSW contract. A report to the February council meeting, the first for the year, says there is more than $1 million worth of work to be done under the Transport for NSW road maintenance council contract. That's in addition to local shire roads: 400 damage sites have been identified with less than 20 per cent of the road network inspected. "Wide spread flood damage on the road network will take considerable resources and time to rectify," the report to councillors says. "Summer storm events have only made the situation worse, with roads not damaged by the flooding late last year, being impacted by localised storm damage. "Impassable roads or locations severely damaged are being made safe with temporary repairs. "Flood damage data is currently being collected so that funding for repairs can be finalised." Under the million-dollar Transport contract the council is undertaking heavy patching works on the Newell Highway, Escort Way, Lachlan Valley Way and Henry Parkes Way. "Due to extensive pavement deterioration as a result of wet weather and flooding, the program size and budget is more than five times the size of a normal annual program," the report said. The Newell Highway has been the priority with work starting north of Forbes, progressing through town and now continuing to the south. Next, work will focus on Lachlan Valley Way, which has suffered significant pavement damage between Forbes and Cowra during flooding. The flooding also disrupted scheduled resealing programs in the urban area and on regional roads, the report to councillors said. "These have been rescheduled to be completed late in February or in early March 2022," the report said. "Preparation for the urban reseals has been undertaken, which includes the trimming of overhanging branches and pavement repairs." There are also works under the NSW Road Maintenance Council Contract to be completed in February. These include the resealing of the asphalt section on the northern entrance to Forbes and areas of the Lachlan Valley Way - travellers will have noticed the shoulders on curves have been widened in preparation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4fd6e092-3684-403d-9b90-a64089a99f85.png/r29_0_1077_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes council has five years worth of road works to do post-flood