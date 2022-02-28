whats-on,

You may have seen them out and about at community events, running the BBQ or fundraising, but that is not the only things the Club does. On Saturday, March 5, you will be able to find out what the Lions Club does and the programs they host to support the community as Lions members gather around the country for Lions Awareness Day. The day aims to share with the community what the Lions Club does for local communities and the help they provide to those in need. The Forbes and District Lions Club will be setting up an information stand and community BBQ outside of Bunnings from 9am to 3pm. Lions member Peter Bright said if anyone is interested in chatting about the Lions to come down and find out what they do in the community. "Of course we're always looking for new members and new projects that we can do." READ ALSO: Businesses join forces to fight fatigue with Free Cuppa for the Driver 2022 Mr Bright said if someone has an idea for a project which will benefit the town to approach them and talk about their idea with them. The Forbes and District Lions Club have been operating in Forbes since 2008 and they been involved in many projects and programs including helping to improve the space around Lions Park along with installing seats and an information wall at Crippen Park. Other local projects they have been involved in include the Drum Muster program, The Youth of The Year project, establishing a local youth branch of the club - the Leos and running initiatives helping the community during times of drought and flood. Mr Bright said the Forbes Lions Club have been supporting the Riding for the Disabled, helping to cover insurance for them to head to Young in previous years. The Forbes Lions Club also host BBQs at various community events to raise money for their programs. READ ALSO: The story of the Lake Forbes De Havilland Vampire Prior to the Forbes and District Lions Club being chartered in 2008, Mr Bright said there was a Forbes Lions Club which had been operating from the 1960's before it was disbanded in 2001. Mr Bright said a major reason for them disbanding was that most of the original members were getting too old and had no one to replace them at the time. Surprisingly, Mr Bright said, is that the Forbes and District Lions Club has more young people in their club than any other club in NSW, which presents its own challenges as most members work during the week. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

