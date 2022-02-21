Here's to a brilliant Show: president's message to PA and H AGM

Forbes PA and H Association president Janeen Coles says the organisation is eager to put on a "brilliant" show in 2022. Janeen has been acting president since last October, and was elected for another 12 months at the Show's AGM last week. Also voted in were: senior vice president Susan Earl; junior vice presidents Wayne Downes and Sam Mackay; treasurer Jan Facey; and secretary Felicity Nolan. The executive and committee of volunteers is now striving together to stage the best Show Forbes has seen. "I feel that the Forbes community is desperate for some normality again, and what better way to display that than hosting a brilliant show," Janeen said in her president's message to the annual meeting. "(In 2021) For the second consecutive year we were unable to stage our annual show due to the COVID pandemic, but we weren't alone. "Despite this and on a brighter note, we held online pavilion and animal comps and received many positive compliments as well as a lot of social media exposure. "Crop comps were a casualty of the wet spring and floods with none able to be held. "Now that gates and borders are open, coupled with high vaccination and booster rates, we are looking toward a big event on September 9th and 10th 2022." There were wins including a new kitchen in the Ladies Auxiliary room, the purchase of a new mower, and new carpet and lino in the office, and Janeen thanked those who gave their time and energy to the Show Society. "To you, the committee, thank you for all the volunteer work that you do for the Association show-wise, at other functions such as the markets, and around the Showground be it running repairs or at working bees - your actions are very well received," Janeen said. "We are only small in number and I believe that rebuilding our committee should be at the top of the list of jobs to do in 2022."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/07c8ebee-e78a-47d8-a336-06ee1028fec1.jpg/r0_1077_2268_2358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Here's to a brilliant Show: president's message to PA and H AGM