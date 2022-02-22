Parker hits his form to win stableford

By Short Putt The hot and dry conditions continue to deaden the course, and thus produce more run which pleases the golfers. Some players managed both the dry fairways and the blustery wind, while the majority were content to score near their handicap. Saturday's competition was an Individual Stableford, sponsored by Forbes Bus Lines. The majority of the field of 63 players were out early, hoping to finish before the heat and wind became challenging. But results were fairly evenly spread over the field. The Div-1 players seemed to handle the conditions better. A mid-morning starter was Barry 'Scadger' Parker who at last found some dynamic form and dispelled the languishing doldrums he had been experiencing over recent weeks. His score of 42 points, helped by a back-9 of 25 points, was going to be difficult to beat. He seemed to come home with 'the wind in his sails' despite whichever direction it blew. Runner up was Brian Everest who was in the last group of the day. His score of 41 was more evenly spread over both halves, but he needed more firepower on the back-9. The Div-2 players were steadier all day. Les Little took the day with 37 points, and was probably inspired by 'Scadger' who was playing in the same group. He was pretty hot on the front-9, and would have done better overall but for a 'miss' on the last hole. Runner up was Bruce Squires with a tidy 36 points, evenly spread over both halves. He also recorded a 'miss' on the 18th hole, where the wind played havoc with his tee shot. The ball sweep went to 34 points on count back, going to: 40 - J Shaw; 39 - C Hanrahan, N McMillan; 37 - G Webb; 36 - W O'Neill, T Cogswell, P Dawson, S Kirkman, K Herbert; 35 - C Alley, N Duncan, B Chandler, J Hemming, G Newport, B Tooth, L O'Connor: 34 - M Duff. The visitors included: Matt Dunn (Wollongong), Dave Gates (Bathurst), Tom Quigley (Mereweather), and Lyall Twyford (Cootamundra). The NTP's went to - 9th: B Clarke; 18th: D Mylecharane, both of whom converted. There were only five 2's, with only one scored by a Div 2 player. The Div 1 players managed to score one on each par-3. Dave was the only player to record his name on the 18th green NTP, showing it was difficult conditions. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to John Betland, with a shot of 4.40 metres proximity. This was nowhere near the proximity of previous weeks, and is a testament to the windy conditions. The wind did affect many players throughout the day. Some players felt that no matter what hole they were playing they were always playing into the wind. An extreme version of the 'shifting light airs' often referred to in sailing. Unfortunately, this week Mike Spice could not emulate his near eagle prowess from last week, having to return early after an injury. However, there were two eagles scored in the windy conditions. John Betland grabbed one on the 6th hole, and Caleb Hanrahan scored one on the 15th, straight after a birdie on the 14th. Despite the wind there were no outlandish scores on individual holes. The hard luck story goes to Dave Lickess who recorded double-digits on the 4th hole. This came about through tree trouble, water problems and a disobedient putter. Thereafter his day was ruined. Some players suggested a 'shortest drive' prize be awarded, the most vocal of who was Tony Cogswell. This desire was prompted after trees were hit, resulting in the ball rebounding back towards the tee. Such tee shots were most prevalent on the 5th, 12th and 15th tees. The matter is 'under review'. One thing the wind did promote was social gathering around the course. Shots were variously affected by the wind making it hard to follow their flight, especially after rebounding off trees. It was common to see groups on the same fairway checking the array of balls to find their own. At one stage there were three groups on the 12th fairway, comprising the group playing that hole, and two groups playing the 11th who were searching for their drives and recalcitrant second shots that had rebounded. Harry Callaghan, playing the 11th, eventually found his ball in the vacant area between the 12th and 6th fairways. It was not always the wind that affected a player's game. One player was doing well until he lost the cover for his sand wedge. His formed dropped significantly over the next couple of holes until it was found by a following group and returned to him. Ross William's game picked up then, and probably being for a left handed club no-one wanted the cover. And there is good fortune for some. Al Rees has returned to golf after a short illness. So far, for every week of the past three he has been on the winning side in his groups weekly challenge. He and partner Paul Kay have been rejoicing in the success of the Keno wins. But as in all things golf, how long will it last? There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday probably due to players avoiding the hot and windy conditions. On Sunday the Forbes Men's Pennants players travelled to Parkes, where the Div 1, 2 and 3 teams played against Dubbo teams. Meanwhile, the Div-4 team played Parkes, and were in with a chance to skip straight into the Grand Final. Unfortunately the Div 1 team came up against a strong Dubbo team, losing 4-1. John Betland won his game but the others had difficulties. The Div 3 team also had a loss, beaten 3/2. The Cogswell Family of Andy and Tony managed wins but the others could not sustain any pressure. The Div 2 team turned their disappointing result from last week around, recording 3/2 win. Absences meant a number of new players were called in. Those to win were Dave Mylecharane, Josh Coulthurst and Nick Greenhalgh, who was caddied to success by his brother Connor. The Div-4 team were sitting atop their table, and a win or even a narrow loss would see them into the Grand Final. Playing the home team Parkes, it was a difficult task. Bruce Chandler, Graham Newport and Les Little all faced difficult opponents and were in the clubhouse early with losses. Riley Pike had a walk-over win, but stayed with his group to enjoy the full 18 holes. Steve Grallelis had an up and down match pulling back from 3-down to lead by one. His match went to the 19th where he was able to finally convert a longish putt to win. Unfortunately Bathurst ripped through Dubbo by 4/1 to finish one point ahead of Forbes and take the Grand Final spot. Thus ends the 2022 Pennants season for the Div 4 team. The Div 1, 2 and 3 teams continue with another two rounds before their Grand Final. All teams need to record good wins over Parkes and Wellington to have a chance of progressing. The next round will be played in Wellington against Parkes. Here is the news: We record with sadness the passing of Jimmy McLuckie, who passed away early on Sat 19 Feb after a short illness. Jimmy and wife Judy were long time members of the Club, putting in many hours of volunteer work. They moved to Queensland a few years back to reside closer to their children, but were always keen to catch up with friends when they visited Forbes for celebrations. Hopefully the 2021 Mens and Mixed Trophy Presentation, postponed from last year, will still go ahead on Sat 12th March, after the Saturday comp. Of late, there always seems to be a conundrum to solve. Also remember the long awaited 3-Person Ambrose, scheduled to be held on Sun 20 March. So gather your team and leave your names at the Pro Shop. Players from other Clubs are encouraged to participate, so spread the word. The Ladies competition commences on Wed 2 March, when the group of enthusiastic swingers will venture forth. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 26th Feb, the Mens comp is a 4BBB Par, sponsored by Highlands Design. Once again Ladies are welcome to compete in this event. Sun 27 Feb has a Stableford Medley, and of course the Mens Pennants at Wellington. Forbes' Peter Grayson put it all together at Parkes last week to be aneasy winner the 18-hole twin-towns veterans golf competition. Grayson mastered the conditions well and his 41 points was four betterthan Parkes' Roy Bell who took second place on a countback from teammate Peter Boschman. Thirty-two players contested the event - 19 from Parkes and 13 from Forbes. In the twin-towns shield Parkes reversed the result from the previous week just getting home 208 points to 206. In the nearest-to-pins the honors were shared with Forbes' Gary Pymontand Niel Duncan the A grade winners and Parkes' Gordon Pritchard and John Dwyer the B grade winners. The ball sweep went to 32 points and the winners were:* 37 - Peter Boschman (P)* 36 - John Fowler (P)* 34 - Kevin Watts and Niel Duncan (F)*33 - Rob Lea and Peter Bristol (P), Bruce Chandler (F)* 32 - Gary Phillips, Phil Bishop and Vince Kelly (P), Barry Parker and Gary Pymont (F). Last week's "Tuesday Golfers" attracted a quality field of 18 including newcomers Graham West, Duncan Sharpe and Greg Summerhayes. Barry Parker lead the way with 32 points from Barry Shine and Vince Aitken who shared the runners-up prize with 29.

