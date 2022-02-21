Have your say on changes to Forbes lawn cemetery

Community members are being invited to have their say on proposed changes to the Forbes lawn cemetery Forbes Shire councillors have requested a change to 20-year-old regulations that limited the lawn cemetery to having flat bronze memorial plaques. A proposal to allow monuments up to 60cm tall and 90cm wide has been drafted, with community members now invited to give their feedback. The previous elected members of Forbes Shire Council last October voted to allow a choice of headstone or bronze plaque in the lawn cemetery, including on existing graves. Council staff have advised that monuments up to 900mm wide, 325mm deep, and up to 600mm high, could be installed on the current beams. In a report to the February council meeting, they also advised the proposal should go on public exhibition as it will change the area for those who already have a loved on buried there. In operational matters, they have also advised that the change will have an impact on grave digging as the backhoe used in the lawn cemetery would not have room to work if there were raised headstones. The lawn cemetery is in three sections, with 23 of the planned 26 beams across the first two sections in place. There are reserved plots throughout the 23 developed beams, staff advised. "A smaller excavator has a shorter depth it can dig, requiring the final trimming to be dug by hand," the staff report to the council meeting said. The council does have the necessary equipment to do this in the rest of the cemetery, but providing for retrospective installation of monuments in the lawn cemetery would be more costly to council. The council will continue to offer bronze plaques, which are designed with the family, as part of the cost of interment in the lawn cemetery. Submissions to the proposed amendment may be sent to the General Manager by 5pm, Sunday 13 March. Email to forbes@forbes.nsw.gov.au or post to PO Box 333, Forbes. It's planned the matter will then be considered for final adoption at the March council meeting.

Have your say on changes to Forbes lawn cemetery