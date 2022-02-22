Eugowra Pony Club news: Holland's chance to ride at State camp

Eugowra Pony Club has started the year with plenty of enthusiasm. The year began with one of our riders, Liv Holland, being selected to attend NSW State camp. Liv travelled with her horse "Waddy" to Sydney International Equestrian Centre to take part in the five-day camp where she focused on the discipline formal gymkhana. This encompasses show riding, show jumping and sporting events. She had a wonderful time and returned with plenty of helpful tips that she is keen to pass on to the other riders. At the club's first rally of the year, Liv took small groups to teach them the skills that she learnt whilst at camp. She showed great skill in explaining concepts to young riders in a way that they understood and were getting some great results. The club now wishes Liv the best as she travels to Denman for the NSW Formal Gymkhana on March 5 and 6. The weekend will cover ring events, sporting and showjumping. Liv is competing and her business Unicorn HorseWear is a sponsor. Eugowra's Formal Gymkhana for 2022 will be held on Sunday March 20. Last year this event attracted more than 70 riders and the club is hoping for similar this year. To encourage other clubs to come and camp for the weekend, the club likes to hold clinics on the gymkhana weekend. Last year Rebecca Crosby ran a very successful junior judging clinic, with one of the participants going on to finish in the top 10 in a highly competitive field at Sydney Royal Easter Show. This year the club has secured visiting instructor Jenelle Waters to offer some showjumping training. Spectators are always welcome at Eugowra Pony Club. The Fat Parcel will be catering for the Gymkhana, so some great food and coffee will also be on offer. Eugowra Pony Club was honoured to receive the award for Community Event of the Year for our Gymkhana at the Australia Day awards ceremony in January. This small committee enjoys seeing the children having fun with their horses and friends, and striving to become better horse people. The young club members work just as hard as the adults getting the event ready each year, and do the club proud. Eugowra holds regular rally days on the first Sunday of each month between February and December and new riders are always welcome. Follow us on Facebook or contact eugowrapc@gmail.com for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5085ab37-c13f-48c0-8aea-df6336f93643.jpg/r0_13_750_437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Eugowra Pony Club news: Holland's chance to ride at State camp