Have you seen the new fountains in our beautiful lake? They look fantastic, don't they! There are so many great features to them including; they use a quarter of the power of the old ones, they can be lit up at night with colourful lights, and they aerate the water better. That is great news for our fish too! This begins the program of implementing some of the Lake Forbes Activation Plan and we are ever thankful to the NSW Government for giving us $2 million dollars as part of the Public Spaces Legacy Fund. Last week's Council meeting was a great start to the year with lots to discuss. I do want the community to let us know your thoughts regarding larger monuments allowed in our lawn cemetery. Submissions can be made to the General Manager by 5pm 13 March via email forbes@forbes.nsw.gov.au or PO Box 333, Forbes NSW 2871. Our cemetery is very dear to our community and I would like you all to have your say. Speaking of Your Say we have extended the Housing Survey for another month as we really want you all to jump onto the Forbes Your Say site and let us know what you would like future Forbes to have in the way of housing choices. God Bless. Your Mayor, Phyllis Miller

Council comment with Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM