Aussie Biscuits demand surges three-fold in just 12 months

Aruma's beloved Aussie Biscuits and Summerland Farm more than tripled online sales of their gourmet goods in 2021. And there's plans for more growth this year. Aussie Biscuits sales - from our factory right here in Rankin Street Forbes - grew 300 per cent in 2021, compared to 2020. Summerland Farm in the Ballina-Byron region achieved even bigger growth, with a 4000 per cent increase in sales. Executive General Manager Brett Lacey said these results demonstrate a commitment to innovation and ongoing improvement - much of which is driven by Supported Employees and their colleagues at both businesses. This strong growth is a result of launching a new brand for the biscuit company, rebranding the farm, and streamlining online presence of both businesses over the last 12 months. "We've done a lot of work reshaping and expanding our online presence for the farm and factory, which is obviously achieving some great results," Brett said. "We like to have a bit of fun with the Aruma brand and our businesses are no exception. "We've been rolling out a range of light-hearted online campaigns to promote our products, which has both helped us make sales and gain social media followers and engagement. "When it's all said and done, we simply make good products that people love to eat, and the more accessible we can make them, the more sales we'll make." Aussie Biscuits Supported Employee Wayne Christensen enjoys his role, counting work as one of the more important parts of feeling accomplished and involved in his community. "It's great to be so busy and have a job that's rewarding. The new-look products and website look so much better, and people are loving our biscuits. We love seeing all the orders coming in," Wayne said. Big plans are on the horizon for these businesses, with major contracts and government commitments helping to fuel more growth. "We're working with some big brands, including a large hotel chain looking to stock our biscuits for staff and patrons," Brett said. "We hope to tell everyone a bit more about that when plans are further along."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/b57a7d70-3cb3-4b0d-81d2-ba8315a623cb_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1230_3120_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Aussie Biscuits demand surges three-fold in just 12 months