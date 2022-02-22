$2 million start to Lake Forbes improvements

The new fountains in Lake Forbes are the first signs of a $2 million funding boost to Forbes Shire Council's Lake Forbes improvement plans. Forbes Shire Council has received support from the NSW Government under its NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program, to roll out the Lake Forbes Activation Plan. "The access to $2 million will provide a huge boost to Council in its delivery for the community for the Lake Forbes Activation Plan," Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said. "The Lake Forbes Activation Plan was undertaken with lots of community consultation - the Forbes community and visitors alike love our lake and this plan provides Council with direction for this asset moving forward." Forbes Shire Council received the funding because of its early adoption of the NSW Planning Portal. "We would like to thank the community for coming along with us on this journey - online services can be tricky to implement so it has been a team effort," Mayor Miller said. "We have done this more than six months ahead of the NSW Planning Portal being mandated for local government, so it's a huge effort." Mayor Miller said the funding rollout recognised that people are looking to use open spaces since COVID-19 - and that open space needs to be used in an effective way. The projects that will be funded under the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program range from new fountains to refurbishment of the BMX track, improved footbridges, and pedestrian access. "There is a lot more to do in the Lake Forbes Activation Plan," says Mayor Miller. "But this is a brilliant start. "As the work progress, there may be some interruptions to how the community is able to use the walking paths and the lake itself. Be assured that we will give you all plenty of notice as to when this will occur. "Worksites will be signed - please obey these for your own safety - and we will endeavour to keep dust and noise to a minimum. "All works will be double-checked for their compliance with our flood survey undertaken by flood consultants, ensuring that they are delivered in a flood safe manner." Contact Council's project team if you have any questions or concerns. Project Director, Mathew Teale Acting Director of Planning and Growth on 02 6850 2300 or Mathew.teale@forbes.nsw.gov.au Project Manager, Danial Speer Manager Works on 02 6850 2300 or danial.speer@forbes.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/6b4f8082-d904-4660-8ea3-d80e145b4dcc.jpg/r5_106_2044_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

$2 million start to Lake Forbes improvements