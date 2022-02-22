Forbes Medical Centre has welcomed two new GP Registrars this week, bringing the total number of doctors in the medical practice to ten. Principal GP, Dr Neale Somes, said he was pleased to welcome the new registrars to Forbes, and looks forward to working with them in continuing to provide quality medical care to the community. The latest recruits are Dr Melvin and Dr Mitchell Somes, the son of Dr Neale Somes. Dr Melvin comes to Forbes with previous general practice and surgical experience. Dr Mitchell Somes is excited to be back in his home town after a few years away, he is commencing his first general practice term. Forbes Medical Centre, located across the road from Forbes Hospital, offers the community a range of medical services, from standard consultations, skin clinics, minor surgical procedures, adult and childhood immunisations and obstetric services to name a few. The ten doctors at Forbes Medical Centre are supported by a team of four experienced and dedicated registered nurses. Forbes Medical Centre has clinic appointments available every day and can be contacted on 6851 1300.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/7cd53040-375b-4614-87bb-718bfdd92b6f.jpg/r0_87_4032_2365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes Medical Centre welcomes two new GP registrars