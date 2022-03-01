Heated pool upgrades on track for April completion, council says

Heated pool upgrades are on track for April completion, Forbes Shire councillors have been advised. The heated pool has been closed since May 2021 for works and council's director of engineering, Richard Jane, was asked for an update at the February council meeting. "Things are on time, and we're expecting them to be completed as per the contract," he said. That's April, it was clarified. The pool was built in 1968 from funds raised by the community, predominantly through car raffles. Members receive a key that gives them access every day of the year. It has always been managed by a committee of local volunteers, and is used by some 700 members a month from learn-to-swim through to rehabilitation. The upgrades include building a new structure around the heated pool, with more space around the sides of the pool. There will be a new entry and carparking - you can read more about it in our earlier story. The project received $550,000 in funding from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund. A further $180,000 from the Stronger Country Communities program will fund new changerooms and amenities. The pool was closed last May and demolition of the old building around the pool began; however issues including COVID-related travel restrictions and steel supply have impacted the timing of the works.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c8590b8e-c2e2-4f97-89f2-450c4fec6673.JPG/r0_190_4496_2730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg