Almost 150 keen AFL players from schools around the region travelled down to Forbes' Gaggin Oval to play in the South-West Local Final of the AFL Primary School Championships. The players, came from Forbes Public School, St Laurence's Parish School, Canowindra Public School, Cowra Public School, Mulyan Public School and the Forbes Swampies Junior AFL Club. Along with competing in the AFL Primary School Championships. (previously known as the Paul Kelly Cup) celebrated the opening of the new AFL goalposts at Gaggin Oval donated by Sports equipment provider, PILA. It was a clean sweep for Forbes Public School in the competition, with their teams claiming first place in both the boys and the girls games. Forbes Public School's boys team won all five of their games, with Cowra Public School coming in second, having only lost one game. Canowindra Public School placed third, with three wins out of their five games. READ ALSO: World champion Haylee Redfern Forbes' Sportsperson of the Year In the girls competition, both Forbes Public School and Canowindra Public School finished the day with three wins from their four games, however Forbes won on the for-against tally. Forbes is on the cusp of bringing footy back for the first time since 1986. The Forbes Swampies Junior AFL Club are pushing to enter the AFL Central West fold with an under-12s side. It plans to add under-10s and under-14s teams shortly after. In an agreement with crosstown rival turned AFL ally, Parkes, the Forbes Swampies will gather all junior players in the region and then hand them over to the Parkes Panthers when they're ready for seniors. Such collaboration between the towns is previously unheard of in the sporting landscape. The Panthers do not currently have junior representation in AFL Central West. Forbes is confident of getting a team in the 2022 or 2023 season, having run successful Auskick programs from the town since 2018. Seven Auskick alumni played with the Orange Tigers in 2021. READ ALSO: Nick Murphy stars for Western Rams in 28 point win over Monaro Colts These kids and their parents faced a one-hour drive each way to home games and far beyond that for matches in Bathurst and Dubbo. Alex Milsom, President of the Forbes Swampies was full of praise for his committee, and what they have achieved in such a short time. "It was a big day for our community. We are a good team to accomplish what we have in Forbes with what we have. Where we are now is incredible." Casey White, AFL Central West's Competition and Development Coordinator, said: "AFL Central West is thrilled with the growth of AFL in Forbes. The new goalposts will really help promote the club and the game in the community. "AFL Central West would like to thank Forbes Shire Council for its support of the Swampies, PILA for the generous goalpost donation, and the many AFL NSW/ACT team members that have assisted this project. "AFL in Forbes is in great hands with Alex Milsom and his committee, and we are excited to see the Swampies take the field in the upcoming seasons." What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/ac339628-6176-469f-a57e-a983a765f877.JPG/r10_235_4486_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

AFL sets up at Gaggin Oval with installation of goal posts