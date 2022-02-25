whats-on,

The Western NSW Local Health District Women's Health Service provides free and confidential care from puberty to menopause and beyond. Women's Health Nurse Jen Shady holds clinics in Grenfell, Canowindra, Parkes, Forbes, and Cowra. "Sometimes women feel uncomfortable seeing a male GP for cervical screening or to discuss women's issues, that's where the Women's Health Service is there to help," Jen said. Clinical services include cervical screening, pregnancy testing and options, postnatal checks, as well as breast awareness, menopause and healthy ageing information, women's advocacy and support. Nurses can also link clients with other services including continence support, mental health, domestic violence support, and smoking cessation. Aboriginal women, LBTQI+ women and non-binary people, women with disabilities, carers, and those from multicultural backgrounds are welcome at the Western NSW Local Health District Women's Health Service. "We welcome everyone, we want to make sure people feel safe and supported to get the screening and health care they need and deserve," Jen said. The next Women's Health clinic will be held on March 15 at the Forbes Community Health Centre located at Forbes Health Service, Elgin Street Forbes. Appointments can be made by calling Forbes Community Health Centre on 6850 7300.

Women's health clinic free, confidential and coming to Forbes monthly