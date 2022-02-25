whats-on,

Our local rugby league legends are pulling on the footy boots and warming up: the count down to the KMS Masters of the Mandagery is on. The much-anticipated masters rugby league carnival has attracted 10 teams this year, and they'll converge on Eugowra's Ian Walsh Football Field next Saturday. Masters of the Mandagery made a very special debut in 2020, and organiser Andrew Barnes had high hopes to lock the event in on the local calendar. Unfortunately, attempts to schedule a 2021 event were frustrated a few times by COVID-19, Barnes is hoping that's all behind them now as they prepare to welcome teams from as far afield as Canberra, Narromine and Ivanhoe to this year's contest. Games start at midday and are scheduled through to 6.30pm, with each team taking the field for three games. Expect laughter and the renewal of friendly rivalries across the day, with the final game bringing back some memories with a match-up between the Eugowra Olden Eagles and the Canowindra Tired Tigers. Eugowra's Olden Eagles will don All Black jerseys in commemoration of the club's centenary last year: and although the masters is all in good fun we're sure there'll be someone keeping score after Eugowra's Golden Eagles dominated the final-round contest in the Woodbridge Cup for 2021. While there'll be plenty to watch on field there'll be plenty of off-field interest as well, with live music by Sam Debenham and Josie Laver throughout the day. The Fat Parcel will be providing smoked American-style barbecue food, and Eugowra Men's Shed will run the gate and the barbecue. Eugowra Pre School will have face painting for the kids and the rugby league club will have a raffle. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/9f126e57-20c1-45f6-bc26-e6635154029e.jpg/r1293_1280_5160_3465_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

KMS Masters of the Mandagery coming March 5