Central West roadshow to alert elderly to risks of abuse

The Older, Safer, Wiser Roadshow to be held in Forbes
A Charles Sturt University academic will lead a series of public talks in 13 Central Eest communities in February and March to provide advice and guidance on a range of issues pertaining to elder abuse.
The Central West Region Collaborative for the Prevention of Abuse of Older People has organised and will present the 'Older, Safer, Wiser Roadshow' to assist individuals and families to be alert to a variety of risks that can befall the elderly - and they're coming to Forbes.
Adjunct Associate Professor Sue Field in the Charles Sturt Centre for Law and Justice will chair the 'Older Safer Wiser Roadshow' talks and will speak on 'Financial safety and Power of Attorney'.
Professor Field said the roadshow invites participants to join a panel of experts over morning or afternoon tea to help them understand all the issues, with practical information and handy hints to live a full, happy and secure life.
"We challenge our audience with questions and provide answers that will assist them," she said.
"Do you know how to protect yourself from scams? Stay physically safe? Recognise elder abuse? Be financially secure? Have a Power of Attorney? Improve communication or pursue mediation?
"The events are free and we welcome all who are concerned about these issues and wish to protect themselves and loved ones."
The Collaborative received a grant from the Commissioner for Ageing and Disability to enable them to stage the roadshow.
Other speakers include:
- Ms Jane Atkinson from Relationships Australia, who will speak on communication and mediation in 'Let's Talk Elder Mediator'.
- An Aged/Crime Prevention Officer, NSW Police local region police district (Central West, Chifley, Hume), who will speak about 'Physical safety and abuse of older people'.
- Ms Christine Wright a Financial Information Service Officer with Services Australia, who will speak about how the Financial Information Service can assist elderly people.
- Legal Support, who will discuss 'Phone and internet scams' and the need to be vigilant.
The roadshow will be held in Forbes on Monday, February 28 at Club Forbes 41-43 Templar Street.
The roadshow will also visit:
- Forbes: Monday, February 28 at 10.15am Club Forbes, 41-43 Templar Street
- Grenfell: Monday, February 28 at 2.15pm, Grenfell Bowling Club, Cross Street
- Cowra: Wednesday, March 2 at 2.15pm at Cowra Library.
- Blayney: Wednesday, March 2 at 10.15am, Blayney Shire Community Centre, 41 Church Street
- Parkes: Thursday, March 10 at 2.15pm, Parkes Services Club, Sunset Room, 9-17 Short St
- Peak Hill: Friday, March 11 at 10.15am, Peak Hill Ex-Services & Citizens Club, 57/61 Caswell Street
- Condobolin: Tuesday, March 22 at 2.15pm, Condobolin RSL Club, 20 McDonnell Street
- Lake Cargelligo: Wednesday, March 23 at 10.15am, Lake Cargelligo Bowling Club, Prior Street
- Bathurst: Wednesday, March 30 at 10.15am, Courtyard Room, RSL Club, 114 Rankin Street
- Wattle Flat: Wednesday, March 30 at 2.15pm, Recreation Hall, Brae Lane
All sessions are free, but places are limited, so early bookings are encouraged.
Book via Eventbrite.com.au or call Orange Community Services Centre on 6393 8600.