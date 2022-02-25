Central West roadshow to alert elderly to risks of abuse

whats-on,

A Charles Sturt University academic will lead a series of public talks in 13 Central Eest communities in February and March to provide advice and guidance on a range of issues pertaining to elder abuse. The Central West Region Collaborative for the Prevention of Abuse of Older People has organised and will present the 'Older, Safer, Wiser Roadshow' to assist individuals and families to be alert to a variety of risks that can befall the elderly - and they're coming to Forbes. Adjunct Associate Professor Sue Field in the Charles Sturt Centre for Law and Justice will chair the 'Older Safer Wiser Roadshow' talks and will speak on 'Financial safety and Power of Attorney'. Professor Field said the roadshow invites participants to join a panel of experts over morning or afternoon tea to help them understand all the issues, with practical information and handy hints to live a full, happy and secure life. "We challenge our audience with questions and provide answers that will assist them," she said. "Do you know how to protect yourself from scams? Stay physically safe? Recognise elder abuse? Be financially secure? Have a Power of Attorney? Improve communication or pursue mediation? "The events are free and we welcome all who are concerned about these issues and wish to protect themselves and loved ones." The Collaborative received a grant from the Commissioner for Ageing and Disability to enable them to stage the roadshow. Other speakers include: The roadshow will be held in Forbes on Monday, February 28 at Club Forbes 41-43 Templar Street. The roadshow will also visit: All sessions are free, but places are limited, so early bookings are encouraged. Book via Eventbrite.com.au or call Orange Community Services Centre on 6393 8600.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sWVD552KdHRYVUHHYJmxVS/3baf8fe8-f5b0-4c51-962e-25307855c6dc.jpg/r12_292_5603_3451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Older, Safer, Wiser Roadshow to be held in Forbes