The mayors of the region met in Canowindra this week for the first meeting of the new term of the Central NSW Joint Organisation. The Joint Organisation seeks to speak with one voice on issues of importance to the region. The first order of business was to elect a Chair. Cr Kevin Beatty, Mayor of Cabonne was elected unopposed. "The great thing about this region is how collegiate it is. To have the unanimous confidence of the nine other Mayors on the Board is very heartening," Cr Beatty said. "We have a big year ahead with Federal and State elections and a good part of the meeting was discussing our key messages on important matters to the region like health services, transport links to Sydney and water security. "We will be meeting with representatives of both the Federal Government and Opposition in the next month." Cr Mark Kellam, Mayor of Oberon, was elected unopposed as Deputy Chair and Cr John Medcalf, Mayor of Lachlan is immediate past Chair. "Getting our message across to future government is a big team effort and leveraging the knowledge, expertise and networks of 10 mayors will make all the difference," Cr Beatty said. The Central NSW Joint Organisation member councils are Bathurst Regional, Blayney Shire, Cabonne, Cowra Shire, Forbes Shire, Lachlan Shire, Oberon, Orange City, Parkes Shire and Weddin Shire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/73d4d5e7-60cd-4ec9-9080-0b20869f8377.jpg/r0_91_480_362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty elected chair of Central NSW Joint Organisation