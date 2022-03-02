News from the Bowlie: 2021 presentations made

At the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club Last weekend Zone 4 bowls matches were conducted which has resulted in the club bowing out of all divisions. In Zone Pairs the club was represented by John Kennedy and Russell Hodges who started well to lead 5-0 early before falling 23-15. In Champion of Champions Singles the club was to be represented by popular curator Scott 'Scooter' Andrews. However, due to upcoming medical procedure for his knee he is unavailable. Last Saturday winners of the major titles for men bowlers was conducted with Bob Grant picking up a host of awards after a successful 2021 in Major and Minor matches. Results in full for 2021. At the finish club president Peter Mackay presented Barry Anderson with a club t-shirt in recognition of his dedication and support for Sunday morning bowls. Prior to presentations and lunch early arrivals played two games of triples and a match in pairs welcomed by the 16 who took part. Denny Byrnes and Glenn Kearney combined extremely well to win comfortably 26-14 over Fred Vogelsang and Scott McKellar over 22 ends. They started well to lead 15-4 after 11. Cherie Vincent, 'Booza' Bolam and Viv Russell finished with four on the last two ends to win 18-16 in 16 ends over Linnie Willding, Alf Davies and Sid Morris. It was just as close at 'oranges', 9-8 to the winners. In the final game Barry Shine, Laurie Crouch and 'Bert' Bayley did most things right to win 24-15 in 18 ends over Peter Mackay, Bob Grant and Lindsay Willding. A five and two fours helped their winning score. Last week four games of pairs and one of triples for Wednesday morning bowlers with card draw winners Kerry Dunstan and Cliff Nelson over Michael Coles and John Kennedy 19-15 over 20 ends after leading 11-7 after 10. John Baass and Alf Davies scored a 20-13 win over Cherie Vincent and Tony Bratton, also over 20 ends. They led 10-6 at 'oranges'. Another game which was close early, 8-6 after nine before it was 19-14 to Geoff Coles and Peter Mackay over Max Vincent and Laurie Crouch in 18 ends. Breathing a lot easier were Scott McKeller and 'Scooter' Andrews with a 33-13 win over Fred Vogelsang and Lyall Strudwick over 22 ends. It was 16-6 after 11. In the final game, which was triples, Jim Moloy and Noel Jolliffe lead superbly for skip Paul Doust winning 20-10 over John Browne, Ray Dunstan and Barry Shine in 14 ends. Saturday will see play in the Don Schatz Memorial from 10am with nominations called from 9am. Play will be teams of three, $25 per person which includes a BBQ lunch. Coming up is the Easter Carnival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15, 16 and 17. This is one of the majors for the 'Bowlie' and well worth taking part. Cost is $75 per player in pairs, $75 in fours while triples have no charge. It is also noted that the committee for club championships matches are thinking about games in Major and Minors with nominations now called for Minor Fours. While the above are scheduled games there is social competition play every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning while the greens are open to family/friends for social outings. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499. Thursday bowls John Cutler and Al Phillips played Dennis Byrnes and Tony Bratton. John and Al won the game 24-16. Darryl Griffiths and Peter Hocking played Bobby Grant and Bozza Bolam. Daryl and Peter were the victors 21-6. Fred Vogelsang, Dale Maynard and Lindsay Willding played Paul Doust, Cheree Vincent and Scott McKellar. Fred, Dale and Lindsay just scrapped ahead 17-11. Max Vincent and Glenn Kearney played Ian Hodges and Spro. Ian and Spro won the game 23-17. 1st Winning Rink - Rink 3 (Fred Vogelsang, Dale Maynard and Lindsay Willding. 2nd Winning Rink - Rink 1 (Dale Griffiths and Peter Hicking) Sunday morning John Cutler and Cliff Nelson came up against Alan Affleck and Lyal Strudwick. John and Cliff took out the win 17-13. Grub Reilly and Bert Bayley played Tara Shaw and Daniel Seaton. Grub and Bert just scrapped in for the win 12-8. Loris Stewart and Russell Hodge took on Geoff Coles and Al Phillips. Loris and Russell were the victors, winning 20-12. Michael Coles and Paul Baker drew against Barry Anderson and Tony Bratton. Michael and Paul won the game 18-12. Brett Davenport and John Kennedy paired up against John Baas and Laurie Crouch. Brett and John just snuck in ahead to win 15-13. Resting touchers were awarded to: Alan Affleck, Tara Shaw, Loris Stewart, Grub Reilly, Brett Davenport and Geoff Coles. On Wednesday February 23 there were 10 ladies for social bowls. Winners on the day were the team of Loris Stewart and Sue White. The draw for the major singles has been done so those ladies who put their names down please check the board and get your games organised. There are a few days coming up but more details will come in the next couple of weeks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/0d15ffaf-b069-40f0-a85a-ab8b509a8cfc_rotated_270.jpg/r265_648_2504_1913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

News from the Bowlie: 2021 presentations made