Good news as Forbes VIEW Club regathers

Forbes View Club is always ready to welcome new members who want to give back to their community and make connections with women in their area. It provides a place to connect with other women, enjoy social activities and develop lasting friendships, while supporting the work of the children's education charity 'The Smith Family'. The last two years have been disrupted by the covid19 pandemic. Many of us have missed seeing family and friends, and our View club has been like a second family to us. For those new to the Central West, View provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women while doing something that makes a difference. View has sponsored children and young people for over 60 years on the Smith Family's Learning-for-Life program. Also this year, the Smith Family celebrates its 100th birthday with events planned around Australia. The AGM lunch of the Forbes View Club was held on Thursday 10th February with 45 ladies in attendance. President Helen Pitt presented her report of 2021 mentioning the events and speakers taking part. She thanked her committee for their support and hard work through a difficult year. Special mention was made of Jan Drabsch and Pat Phillips who are leaving the committee, thanking them for their dedication and friendship. Judy Kerr read out the Treasurer's report which was immediately accepted, and the announcement of the new committee followed. Helen Pitt (President), Chris Phillips (Vice President), Helen Hurley (Secretary), Barbara Thomas (Assistant Secretary), Alpana Mahagaonkar (Treasurer), Judy Kerr (Assistant Secretary), Diane Findley, Diane Hugget, Noellene Toohey (Program Officers, and Alison Lockhart (Publicity). After a delicious lunch, Adam McGregor the new manager of Club Forbes introduced himself to the ladies present. He gave a short address on his career so far and how he and his wife have come to Forbes. He hopes to have many events take place in the club and has many ideas on getting back to normal after COVID. Our View Club continues to support eight Learning-for-Life students and will hold events throughout 2022 to raise funds for this purpose. New members are always welcome. Please contact Helen Pitt on 0427 201 445 for any information. Ladies remember to book in early for the lunch on 10th March when the guest speaker will be Darren Borger, the Practice Manager at the Forbes Medical Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/dbc5fe27-a68f-46ab-a750-5a7645029540_rotated_180.jpg/r122_0_3591_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg