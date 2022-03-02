From the mayor's desk: March is here and council is in full swing

It's hard to believe that we are in March already! Council is well into the swing of things with preparation already underway for our third meeting of the new Council. On the weekend I had the pleasure of attending and presenting at the Forbes Sportsperson of the Year annual awards. We have such talent in our Shire and I would like to congratulate all of the winners - as well as the SOYA committee. Our new Visitor Information Centre merchandise shop opened for business on the weekend, with heaps of souvenirs available for purchase, and a great range of books about Forbes, our history, stories for kids etc. We will build on this with local produce and more lovely merchandise when we head down to the new visitor centre at the Lachlan Vintage village but for now, head down to the Railway and check it out! This year there's not one but two events for the whole community to enjoy as we celebrate women for International Women's Day! This Saturday night we have the fabulous international Women's Day cocktail party event in our glorious town hall. Our ticket proceeds for the cocktail party will all go to Running for Premature Babies - a great cause! In the morning of IWD itself we are partnering with the Business Chamber for their breakfast event in Lions Park - with speaker Rose De Jong. We heard from a very observant member of the public - that the Vampire jet, which is located near Apex Park - has a few cracks in the fuselage. This is such an icon of Forbes so we know its important to the community that we look after it. It's been fenced off for investigations to take place and this week we will be doing some additional propping while we continue those investigations. Please make sure that you obey warning signs at the site and we will have the jet back to full health before too long. And finally I and the councillors are really grateful to all of our sporting organisations for contributing to the master plans that are currently in development for our sporting precincts. These drafts will be first considered by Council and it won't be long till we are able to take these back to the sporting groups for checking. As councillors we take our responsibility of planning long term and in a financially responsible way very seriously, so this will be an important process for us to undertake to access grants now and into the future. These plans will give us a great roadmap for how we would like to improve these important facilities. Take care and God Bless. Your Mayor, Phyllis Miller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/99d6a840-3e7e-427b-8a3c-e9d904486ceb.jpg/r0_1192_3832_3357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

From the mayor's desk: March is here and council is in full swing