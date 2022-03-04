Binaal Billa Family Violence Prevention Legal Service (BBFVPLS) have enhanced their outdoor space for clients and staff alike with a new seating and play area, Binaal Billa's Manager, Debbie Gaudie said that after consultation with clients of Binaal Billa FVPLS and receiving feedback in reference to constructing and outdoor space for clients and their children they applied for funding from the Department of Aboriginal Affairs. "We were successful in this application and have enhanced the outdoor area by creating a community cultural well-being space. "This allows clients and their children to be able to relax and enjoy an outdoor area that is safe and culturally appropriate," she said. "Due to the size of the area and the space we have created we are also able to run small programs that assist our clients in their recovery journey," Ms Gaudie said. "Clients can choose if they wish to be in the office environment or in the new well-being space, wherever they feel most comfortable to assist them with their journey to recovery." Ms Gaudie said Binaal Billa FVPLS would like to thank the Department of Aboriginal Affairs for their support in allowing to create the space and turning their vision into reality. Along with creating the new outdoor well-being space, Binaal Billa have added to the indoor decor of their office, purchasing 10 artworks from local Wiradjuri artist Tim Acheson. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/3d33d4f0-1e55-4958-a751-bb0f4e8c6007.JPG/r0_379_4496_2919_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Binaal Billa opens up new enhanced outdoor space