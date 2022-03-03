Trundle farmer Sally Downie will join a panel of trailblazing women in an online panel event on International Women's Day. Sally, who was selected as an ABC Heywire Trailblazer in 2019 for her work advocating for improved mental health services and support in drought-affected communities in Central West NSW. She is also a farmer, student and part-time drought policy officer. She's one of a group of women gathered by Landcare Australia and the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment to talk about their challenges and triumphs. In an online panel event on International Women's Day, Tuesday 8 March, Regional Agriculture Landcare Facilitator Kerstie Lee will lead the discussion, focussing on this year's theme - #BreakTheBias. Sally, who went all the way to Sydney Royal as Forbes Showgirl, joins three other rural women on the panel. The panel guests are: Natalie Sommerville, a farmer, grazier and proud Torres Strait Islander woman from the clan Wagadagam of the Goemulgal people of Mabuyag Island; Fiona Hill-Stein who will add insights from her career advising on agricultural policy, drought and rural assistance, and natural resource management at the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment; Tess Grieves, Regional Landcare Coordinator at North Central Catchment Management Authority in Victoria. A driven environmental achiever in her community, she is nominated for the Steadfast Young Landcare Leadership Award at the 2022 National Landcare Awards. Dr Shane Norrish, CEO Landcare Australia, says they're thrilled to present an engaging, thought-provoking discussion. "Launched over 35 years ago by two women - Joan Kirner and Heather Mitchell - landcare has led the way with women in leadership roles across Australia," he said. "This event celebrates the thousands of women in landcare and their contribution to local communities and natural resource management." Don't miss Landcare Women Break the Bias, Tuesday 8 March, 2pm - 3.30pm AEDT. Register to attend at landcareaustralia.org.au/webinars/iwd2022

Trundle farmer Sally Downie to join Landcare's International Women's Day panel