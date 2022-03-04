whats-on,

Three popular events in our annual show need stewards! Photography, horse events and poultry draw lots of entries and interest in our Forbes Show and as the PA and H Association looks to return to a physical event that's bigger and better than ever this year, they're seeking stewards to oversee these. Volunteer stewards play a vital role in our wonderful Show: seeking out sponsorship and judges for their section as well as having the chance to bring new ideas and aspects to their section. Don't be intimidated: secretary Felicity Nolan says the wonderful Forbes Show Society team will offer support from their experience and knowledge all the way. They'd just love to welcome new people, with their ideas, on board. Even if you'd just like to put your name down to help, they'll get you connected. "It's a good social thing," Felicity said. "Anyone who's willing to have a go we are more than happy to help them. "There are others who have had to step back ... they're happy to give advice and we will try to support you as best we can." The physical Show has been cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, but online competitions were amazingly popular last year. It's a good indication that our creative talents are alive and well - and this year's Show will be the perfect forum to display them. Nothing in the traditional program that takes your fancy? Well the PA and H Association would particularly love to hear from you. "We are more than happy to look at anything new, bring your ideas, we would love to hear from you," Felicity said. Call the Show office on 6852 1312 to get started, or jump online to the Forbes Show NSW Facebook page to check out what they're all about.

Forbes Show needs you: calling stewards for photography, horse events, poultry