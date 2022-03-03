Sunshine Club op shop doors are open

Hello Sunshiners. It has been a while but we hope you have been well and enjoyed your time with family and friends over the holidays. It's hard to believe but we have just moved into the third month of the year already. We sadly had to say good bye to one of our longtime members. Gene with a G had been one of us for over forty years and will be missed by family and friends. The Royal Far West Op Shop opened in February and we have enjoyed catching up with the customers. There is a book sale on at the moment so why not pop in and get yourself a read or two at a great price. There is a large variety to choose from. If you have furniture, bric-a-brac, clothing, etc. that you no longer need please think of the Royal Far West Op Shop. We are always happy to receive donations so long as they are in good condition. Please, our volunteers work hard and do not want to be sorting through rubbish. I would like to say thank you to our volunteers and give them a rousing cheer for all of the hard work and their time that they give to the Royal Far West Op Shop. The Sunshiners next meeting will be held at 10am this Friday, March 4 at the Op Shop. It is now time for the birthday book. Belated birthday wishes are sent to all those members who celebrated their special day in the last couple of months. My sincere apologies for not being able to do the notes during this time and so missed congratulating all of you on your day. We start now with those who celebrated their birthdays from the start of this month. Whopper Blossom celebrated with family and friends on March 1. Macka will celebrate on March 5. Just Dot's Kevin will celebrate his birthday on March 6. Granny will celebrate with family and friends on March 7. Lance's Val, Sweet Narelle's Angela and Bev's Cindy all celebrate their birthdays on March 9. Kerry 10 turns another year older on March 10, while Malaya's Daughter, Fran's Jackson and Bongee Beauty will celebrate on March 14. Happy birthday to you all and enjoy your special day. Have you paid your Sunshine membership for this year? Maybe it has slipped your mind. Membership fess are just 20 cents per person, per year and can be paid at the Op Shop. Why not become a member and help the Sunshine Club so that we can continue raising funds for the Royal Far West who take care of so many of the children in the rural areas. That is all for this time, We will be back in two weeks. Until then, keep smiling and stay safe. Lady Bat.

Sunshine Club op shop doors are open