Members of Yoorana Gunya hosted Cathy Sheridan from Weigelli Centre Aboriginal Corp for a community meet and greet on February 22. Cathy will be outreaching regularly with Forbes to help support community members. Weigelli provides a safe and positive space of healing for Aboriginal people who are suffering from the harmful effects of Alcohol, Tobacco and other drugs. Cathy and Weigelli will be working with Yoorana Gunya to provide alcohol and drug support as well as mental health support to the Forbes community. Cathy said she encourages the community members to use services available if they need to. The Weigelli Centre was established in 1996 to meet the special needs of Aboriginal people in the central and southern areas of NSW.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/af155a30-1523-4254-af73-75b7859cc8b4.JPG/r40_233_4496_2751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Weigelli, Yoorana Gunya host meet and greet