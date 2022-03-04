Forbes' top-of-the-table representative junior cricket sides will host their semi-finals in the Lachlan competition this Sunday. The Forbes Under 12s will take on the combined Condobolin / West Wyalong team, and the Under 14s face Dubbo; with the two competing at South Circle and Grinsted ovals on Sunday morning. Forbes Junior Cricket's Jeff Nicholson said both teams finished on top of the Lachlan competition at the end of the regular season. The Under 14s have had just the one narrow defeat at the hands of Parkes, winning their other games convincingly. Four members of the squad - George Field, Joe Nicholson, Tom Glasson and Tristan Ross - impressed to gain selection in the Far West team. Ross, who is from Condobolin but plays for Forbes, went on to be selected for the State Championships team from there with his Forbes teammates unlucky to miss out. It's an indication of the strength of this local team, and we wish them all the best for this weekend and the finals series.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/dbf5af0a-1a7f-4f67-b006-96e198b01066.jpg/r61_124_876_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes representatives to host junior cricket semi-finals Sunday