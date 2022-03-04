Popular local business Frank Spice Autos have been recognised for their hard work over the last year, being named Honda NSW State Dealer of the Year 2021. Frank Spice Auto's owner Ron Spice said the award was a surprise - but what a good one, and well-deserved. Over the last 12 months all Honda dealers went through a rigorous performance review, resulting in Frank Spice Autos achieving the highest score in NSW through maintaining sales growth, a strong market share and excellent customer satisfaction. The last two seasons have been as good as he can remember. Mr Spice said growth in all areas has been huge, and having a very loyal customer base has proven that all the hard work has paid off. Mr Spice also mentioned that they could not have received this award without the support of the entire team at Frank Spice Autos. With the new ATV laws coming into effect late last year, demand for Honda Side X Side Vehicles have increased dramatically, which Mr Spice said shows that customers have great confidence in the Honda Brand. Mr Spice said that in the Side X Side range, the demand is so great worldwide that orders are already being taken well into the next quarter, which shows that the rural economy is bouncing back from a tough few years, and the future looks positive. Frank Spice Autos will join other state winners from across the country in Melbourne later this year to compete to be named the Honda National Dealer of the Year 2021. Frank Spice Autos opened their doors in Forbes 57 years ago at their current site in Dowling Street near the railway crossing. The original site was a former blacksmiths building which Frank and Ron Spice purchased for 600 pounds in 1962. Over the years they expanded the site to include all land and buildings from the railway line to the bypass. The family owned company also sell a wide range of other products including Nissan motor vehicles, Ferris ride on mowers, and fibreglass in-ground pools. Along with this, Frank Spice Autos provide servicing and repairs to their entire range. More to come on the results of the Honda National Dealer of the Year 2021.

