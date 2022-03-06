Forbes TAFE have launched a new pilot program for local students called Getting Ready for Opportunities to Work (GROW). The aim of the program is to help local students gain qualifications and practical experience that will assist them in reducing barriers to employment, provide support to students in secure a role, gain an apprenticeship or undertake a trade qualification. The training on offer to students during the GROW program will also provide practical experience and knowledge to undertake basic welding jobs, operate heavy machinery, use construction tools work safely, communicate and engage with customers. Forbes TAFE Services Coordinator Melissa Dukes said the program hopes to create a pool of talent for local trades and traineeships and they hope the program is a success so they can offer it again next year. Forbes TAFE's Michelle Kable said the program is a great opportunity for community to get training locally which will set them up for future studies or work. Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said she absolutely loves the program which is about giving locals an opportunity to upskill and growing local employment. Ms Dukes said they especially want to thank their sponsors Forbes Shire Council and Evolution Mining for supporting the program, as well as Cahill's Footwear and Gunn's Menswear for sourcing the uniforms. For more information visit www.tafensw.edu.au. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/be7a96af-4d5b-49df-8b82-02c21347c9f8.JPG/r1_353_3454_2304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes TAFE helps students GROW through program