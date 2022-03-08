Wendy Gill has lived and breathed agriculture her entire life and she is excited to see what the next year will bring after being awarded the NSW Rural Women's Scholarship from Future Women. The principal consultant at Achieve Ag Consultancy is one of 24 rural women to be awarded the coveted scholarship for 2022, which includes access to a series of premium leadership development opportunities as part of the 12- month Future Women Platinum+ program. "I feel very humbled to be recognised for my leadership skills and contribution to rural business amongst all the other hundreds of inspiring rural candidates this year," she said. The scholarship, which is worth $5500, also provides networking and mentoring opportunities for applicants. Wendy, is no stranger to working side-by-side with farmers in her role with Achieve Ag Consultancy, as well as being a third-generation merino breeder on the family farm at Albert. She works across the whole Central West region with clients, whilst being based at Forbes and Albert. The one-year scholarship program will begin with the finalists attending the Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney on March 7 and 8, as part of the 2022 NSW Women's Week celebrations. Wendy is very excited to be announced as one of the scholarship recipients, and hopes it will help her to connect and network with business leaders and other rural women. "I'm looking forward to building wonderful connections with the broader rural women's community, and bring home those relationships to improve my business and the vibrancy of my local area," she said. "I'm very proud to be representing Achieve Ag and the Central West Region." Recipients were announced by Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor and Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole. "Each of the winners have already gone above and beyond in their local community, and this program will boost their leadership potential as they inspire the next generation of leaders," Mr Toole said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/f46d905b-97f2-4cf4-aca9-d0254ba41914.jpg/r0_320_2445_1701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes' Wendy Gill wins NSW Rural Women's Scholarship