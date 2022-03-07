Forbes' Summer squash competition heats up

Wednesday night March 2, Court One: D Bils v Coombs 10-18, sub Kim Chudleigh v sub Chris Cogswell 0-3, Kimberley Chudleigh v Greg Ridge 3-1, Hannah Nixon v Lucy Cowhan 0-3. In the 'Match of the Week' brothers, Rhys Knight sub and Jayden Knight played a mega match that had it all folks. Rhys was two sets down - 9-15, 13-15 - then hit back to make it two sets all but at 16 points apiece. Rhys made costly errors allowing Jayden to triumph 16-18. What a fantastic game though. Court Two: W Bils v Webbs 15-20, Wayne v Louise 3-0; Gabe Miller McMillan v Mel Cowhan 0-3; Nikki McCaig v George Falvey 3-0; sub Cameron Webb v Claire Bayley 0-3; and Beth Cannon v Max Ridge 0-3. Court Three: Benticks v Bayleys 15-20, Michelle v Alex 3-0; sub Kasey Kinsey v Christine Cogswell 0-3; Kasey Kinsey v Jono Webb 3-1; Shannon Rath v Will Markwort 1-3; and Cam Webb v Rhys Knight 0-3. Thursday evening: Al Carlisle was all smiles after a double header with wins against sub Weivan Huang 3-2 and Steve Allegri 3-1. Court One: J Krosses dominated Millers 19-16, Jake Shaw finished in fine form against Mitch Doyle taking sets 4 and 5; 15-12, 15-4; Cam Toole v Scott Webb 3-1; Shanna Nock v Neil Toole 3-0; and Austen Brown v Cam Dale 0-3. Court Two: Pipers took a dive against H Krosses 17-25. Darryn v Henry 3-0, then it was all downhill; Jono Cannon v Justin Healy 2-3; sub Shanna Nock v Mark Webb 2-3; Dennis Haynes v Rich Plowes 2-3; sub Ben Barnard v Adam Chudleigh 0-3; and Deb Bryant v Weivan Huang 0-3. Court Three: Dawes had a tough night also losing to Hornerys 15-27, Ollie v Sam 3-0; Dan Bayley v Alex Doyle 0-3; sub Cam Toole v Bren Allegri 0-3; Max Ridley v Beck Connell 0-3; but Jenna Plowes managed a win over Chris McConnell 3-2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4bf10fb4-305f-461f-b224-4108333388aa.jpg/r0_256_960_798_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg