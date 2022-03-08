The Sweet Three Vintage Van has transformed the Lake Forbes foreshore over the past few years; and there's been an outpouring of support since news broke that the van had suffered extensive damage in a fire early last Tuesday. While the outside of the container looks unaffected, owner Monique Pointon says everything inside the takeaway food business was melted or smoke damaged in the blaze police said last week was caused by an electrical fault. It's an overwhelming situation, after seeing Sweet Three so firmly established in our hearts in a short few years, and then managing through COVID-19 and flooding. Monique and her family had been living in Forbes about six months when Monique spotted the original van for sale, and grasped a vision to see more and more families enjoying the beautiful Lake Forbes. Within a few short months, coffee, loaded shakes and waffles were making that dream come true; so much so that the business expanded to include hot savoury food options and containers replaced the caravan. "I've had pinch-myself moments," she said this week. Now, she has quite a process to go through to work out "where to from here" but she is grateful for the many messages received and sentiments expressed. "I am really grateful for my team, and for the outpouring of support from the community," she told the Advocate. Emergency services were called to the can about 6am last Tuesday, alerted to the fact that smoke was coming from a vent at the premises. They entered the container to fight the fire, but extensive damage was done. Police said the fire appeared to have started with an electrical fault, thankfully the building was unoccupied at the time.

Outpouring of support after popular local business gutted by fire