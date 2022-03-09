A woman has been charged with allegedly obtaining more than $81,000 in fraudulent payments after claiming NSW Government funding for disaster relief schemes in the state's Central West. Central West Police have been investigating reports of alleged fraudulent claims submitted to NSW Government disaster recovery grant schemes since last October. It's now alleged a 34-year-old woman fraudulently claimed $81,440. Following investigations, about 10am Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Forbes and arrested a woman. It's also alleged officers located and seized electronic devices, identification documents, stolen property and prohibited drugs. The items will undergo further examination. A 34-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Forbes Police Station. She was charged with 18 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception, 15 counts of make false/misleading statement for authority/benefit as well as other charges. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Forbes Local Court on Tuesday March 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/8915080f-c42e-49eb-942f-3b74e728f7de.jpg/r0_44_3264_1888_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police lay charges on alleged $81,000 disaster scheme fraud