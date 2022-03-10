NSW Rural Women's Gathering to host local speakers

whats-on,

Hi Landcarer's The NSW Rural Women's Gathering Committee are thrilled to welcome a host of local speakers as part of our upcoming weekend. First off the block as part of our Saturday morning session is Tara Kelly. Tara is the Principal of Century 21 Central West. A successful local business based in Forbes and expanding. Tara grew up in the Central West at Yarrabandi and settled in Forbes in 2007, taking on an administrative role at a local Forbes agency. In 2017 she had the opportunity to purchase her own real estate business. Her business focusses on rental market and property sales. On Sunday, 3 April we will hear from Dr Karen Ritchie will be speaking about the Forbes Art Society Boosting the Lachlan Valley Art Project. The Forbes Cultural and Arts Centre development is part of the $7.2 million 'Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project' which is proudly funded by the NSW Government's Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund, the Forbes Arts Society, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council and Evolution Mining. Wendy Muffet will be profiling the Grazing Down the Lachlan event. This epic long lunch is set alongside the picturesque Lachlan River and celebrates produce native to the Central West NSW region, prepared by local restaurateurs and caterers. Fifth generation lamb producer, Fiona Aveyard, of Outback Lamb is doubling up for our Partner's Program on Saturday and as one of our fabulous local speakers on Sunday. Outback Lamb is the creator of premium, farm-fresh, gourmet lamb sausage rolls. As a producer, Fiona's focus is on moving up the agricultural value chain by developing lamb based products sourced directly from the farm. Rose Philipzen is the head of Livestocks and Genetics at Moxey Farms and she will be sharing about how they came to be one of the country's leading dairies relying on technology, innovation and the dedication of more than 220 people helping to care for their cows and make incredible milk. These local speakers will be joined by sponsor presentations from Department of Primary Industries, NSW Farmers, Melinda Schneider, supported by Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMPH), Country Women's Association of NSW and, of course, Cressida Cains, NSW/ACT Agrifutures Rural Woman of the Year 2020 and the fabulous Jean Kittson. Time is running out to make reservations for this event. For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/eee64900-88c7-4c77-b172-d041d53df57a.jpg/r0_415_3483_2383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg