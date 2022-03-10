Forbes junior cricketers bowl through to finals

Despite a wet day on the pitch for Forbes' Under 12s and Under 14's junior cricketers on Sunday, both squads managed to walk away with a compelling win. Forbes' under 12 squad squared off against Condobolin on Sunday morning, with Forbes winning the toss and electing to bat first. Forbes walked away with a 61 run victory over Condobolin, with a final score of 4 for 170. In a slow start for Forbes, opening batsman Thompson Hurford was the first out with a score of six. Gus Field and Mac Glasson then started a partnership, before Field was dismissed for 9 runs. Glasson (59) combined with Cayden Metzeling (49, not out) for a partnership of 132 runs before Glasson was dismissed trying to force the run rate further with four overs to go. By this stage Forbes had compiled a commanding score, especially given the game was played on a damp outfield, with rain also falling during the Forbes innings. The partnership between Glasson and Metzeling set the game up for Forbes and their remaining batsmen to really accelerate in the last few overs. READ ALSO: Hat-trick of titles as Globe victors in tense A Grade cricket grand final It wasn't to be though, as Forbes lost a few more wickets in the last four overs as they chased more runs. Mason Hodges (1) should be congratulated, being run out going for a quick single run on the last ball of the innings, even as Forbes finished on 4- 170. Condobolin's innings started with Hurford, 2 for 16 off 5 overs, claiming wickets of Mortimer and Turner, the latter who took Forbes bowlers to task last weekend. Mac Glasson, 1 for 13 over 4 overs, continued his fine day taking the wicket of Vincent, another potential big hitter in the Condobolin line-up. Forbes continued to take wickets with Ned Glasson, 1 for 6 off 3 overs, claiming the vital wicket of Taylor, LBW, for 16 and an impressive spell from Mitch Stocks, 3 for 15 off 3 overs who tore apart Condobolin's middle order. READ ALSO: Forbes Pony Club riders sign up for State tetrathlon Forbes was now in a dominant position allowing for rotation of the bowlers and whilst no more wickets were taken, Forbes kept the Condobolin batsmen quiet. Condobolin should be given some credit for batting out their overs with a fine display from T. Laing (1), E. Heffernan (17) keeping Forbes bowlers at bay for the final eight overs. Condobolin finished on seven for 109. Playing at Halpin's Flat, Forbes' under 14's squad started disastrously after electing to bat, losing the wicket of Tristan Ross for 2 in a similar situation to the under 12s. From here though, fellow opener Harry McDonald (46) and Tom Glasson (65, not out) combined for a fine partnership of 96 runs which set up Forbes' innings delightfully. Following the loss of the unfortunate McDonald, Joe Nicholson (26) took to Dubbo's bowling, accelerating the run rate before becoming the second of R. Peet's four wickets in eight overs, in a spell that gave Dubbo some encouragement. Glasson continued to anchor the innings however and by this stage Forbes was looking for quick runs towards the end of innings. However stubborn Dubbo bowling and the slow outfield from persistent earlier rain saw Forbes score just 32 runs from the last 10 overs. READ ALSO: Our "legendary local ladies" inspire ahead of International Women's Day Forbes' final score of 7 for 174 was probably worth another 40 to 50 runs given the conditions and was a mountain for the Dubbo side to scale. Dubbo's innings at the crease started disastrously as well, more so than Forbes, with opening bowler Nicholson claimed three for 13 in seven overs, bowling a nice length and more importantly a good line to have Dubbo's batsmen scratching to play. Some resistance from Dubbo's Caton (15), Etcell (25) and Pollard (15) made a fight for it in the middle of the innings. However, once these batsmen were dismissed, there was little resistance with a number of ducks racked up in the Dubbo lower order, although the last batsman Woodbine (11) dispatched some loose bowling for a couple of boundaries, to raise Dubbo's spirits before the inevitable end. Spinners Ross, three for 14 in four overs, and Beasley one for four in three overs claimed the middle order wickets after Glasson, one for five in three overs dismissed the dangerous batsman Caton. REA ALSO: Injury-hit Goannas stung by late bite from Vipers Cooper Dun, one for five in three overs, took a wicket before Hamish Nicholson cleaned up Dubbo's innings in a spell of 1.2 overs, 1-2. Forbes' fielding was a highlight taking seven catches and a stumping and will need to be that strong next week to have a chance at the title against Parkes on turf in Forbes, a repeat of a loss in a round game a few weeks ago, where Forbes batting fell to pieces. Dubbo was dismissed for 99. Forbes' Under 12's and Under 14's squads will be hosting Parkes at Grinsted and South Circle Ovals this Sunday for the grand finals.

Forbes junior cricketers bowl through to finals