COVID-19 update: more than 200 active cases in Forbes this week

There are 208 known cases of COVID-19 in Forbes at present, according to data published on the NSW Health website as of March 8, and a total 796 people of 9,920 population are known to have had the pandemic virus. In Parkes there are 407 active cases, and 1477 people have had the virus. Of a shire population of 14,728, that's one in 10 now known to have been infected. In Cabonne there are 157 active cases in a population of 13,677, and a total 932 people have had the virus. "COVID-19 is everywhere, which is why we encourage everyone to take sensible precautions all the time, rather than using the number of new cases identified on any given day as their reason to be COVID-safe," the Health District advised on social media. "Wear a mask wherever required. Wash and sanitise hands frequently. Socially distance wherever possible. Use QR codes. "Take care around older people, or people with health conditions. "Plan ahead. Have a Plan C ready for if you, or someone in your household, needs to self-isolate." You can find more advice from the Health District here. The Western Local Health District's most up-to-date figures advise that there are 12 people in hospital, two in intensive care, with the virus in the entire Western NSW Local Health District. In the past seven days, the health district has reported one person has died from COVID-19. In our region, there have been a total 36 lives lost since the beginning of the Delta outbreak in August last year, from total cases numbering more than 30,000. A little more than 50 per cent of our known, confirmed cases have been in people aged 29 and under and we also have high vaccination rates. The Health District continues to urge people to seek an appointment for vaccination if they have not, and importantly to get their booster if it's more than three months since they had their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Across NSW, more than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94.4 per cent have received two doses to Monday 7 March 2022. About 60 per cent of the population eligible for a booster - having had their second shot more than three months ago - has had that third dose. Of children aged 12 to 15, 83.6 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 79 per cent have received two doses. Of children aged 5 to 11, 48 per cent have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. NSW Health encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a local clinic without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder.

COVID-19 update: more than 200 active cases in Forbes this week