A golden age returns with plough championship

The region will be treated to a glimpse of the golden age of farming with the Golden Plough returning to the Lyndhurst Golf Club in 2022. With the competition seeing a change of date to March 26 and 27 (from the June long weekend in 2021), one of the event organisers, Cowra's Jason Gavenlock, said it would be a fantastic competition. "We are looking for better and we are always striving for better," he said. "Entries are up this year on the back of last year, everyone was very impressed with what went on. "Considering the weather we had last year, it was quite cold and wet, which saw a few of our competitors physically unable to make it. "So we did change the time of year for that reason, just to make it a bit more comfortable for everyone. "It has also meant we are having a lot of old competitors, previous winners, returning. Chris Chapman, who holds the record for consecutive wins at 10, has had a long spell away from competing and he's returning." Mr Gavenlock said organisers weren't sure what to expect with this year's competition, in terms of crowds, with people looking to explore the region following COVID lockdowns at the end of last year. "Our goal is to keep progressing and keep it interesting for competitors and also spectators," he said. "But its been very hard to prepare for this year, it could blow out to a significant crowd size because people want to get out and about. "Also off the back of last year and the feedback we got, I think people were left wanting more. "They loved what they saw and were happy to come back and see it all again." Mr Gavenlock said as well as the Golden Plough there would be events for novices, ladies, juniors and veterans as well as a number of obstacle course events. "They will be the same categories (as last year) but we've changed around the obstacle course itself, to keep it fresh and interesting," he said. "I think for us as competitors it's a good thing, enjoying the tradition and simplicity of the style, but it's still complex because we are relearning the art with help from older generations. "Plus there is a lot of nostalgia, our fathers and grandfathers used to do it, so there is a lot of that involved in it." He said as well as the entertainment provided by the competitors there would be plenty on offer for spectators to enjoy. "We'll be having Lake Cargelligo's Steve Johnson back providing wagon rides, which is very unique, they will possibly have more horses pulling the wagon this year, it could be up towards 11 horses. "But putting something like that together is a very big logistical job, you don't fit 11 draft horses on a horse float.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/f219ec14-77ad-4544-b24e-25ecc41d8cd5.jpg/r11_470_4485_2998_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg